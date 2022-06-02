Wintering and calving facility integrated with feed production from irrigated lands making an all-in-one livestock operation for handling 3500 cows or equivalent number of stockers on 1,646 deeded acres.

RIVERTON, Wyo., June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Wyoming Winter Calving Operation is a livestock wintering production cattle ranch which provides the feed base and facilities to winter and care for 3,500 cows and or calves from December through April. The Central Wyoming ranch in Fremont county is located eight miles West of Riverton, Wyoming just off Highway 26. The location is well known as a feed production area in Wyoming due to plentiful water supplies, productive lands and mild, open winters. Situated on just over 1,000 acres, the ranching operation involves growing 10,000 tons of corn silage and 2,000 tons of alfalfa hay complete with feeding and calving facilities consisting of living quarters, shops, barns, corrals, lots and feeding paddocks. The operation is a value-added business providing feed and service to livestock producers and employment in the area.

The irrigated lands are primarily pivot irrigated with five pivot systems. The deeded lands are located in two units, the headquarters, named the Herman Place, consist of 1,413 acres with three newer Zimmatic pivots. The second unit named, the Valley Farm, consists of 23 acres with two Valley pivots. Two additional pivots on 190 acres are leased to round out annual feed production needs for feeding 3,500 cattle. The alfalfa stands are newer top-quality plantings.

The acreage breakdown:

Irrigated - 600 acres

Dry range - 416 acres

Total Deeded - 1,646 acres

Irrigation is serviced by Midvale Irrigation District, formed in 1921, Midvale manages a 400 mile-long system of canals and laterals known as the Riverton Unit of the Bureau of Reclamation, delivering irrigation water to over 73,000 acres of irrigable classed lands in Central Fremont County, Wyoming. The District's water supply is derived from the Wind River and its tributaries, a portion of which is stored annually in Bull Lake and Pilot Butte Reservoirs; facilities also managed by Midvale.

Local farmers comprise a five member Board of Commissioners whom provides direction and establishes the policies under which the District is operated in order to fulfill Midvale's stated objective "Provide the maximum amount of available water to the District's constituents at the lowest reasonable cost each year."

Midvale delivers water to the farm at a head gate from its canal system. The watering ditch riders ensure proper delivery of water. The annual cost of the water for 2021 was approximately $20 per acre. Annual real estate taxes low comparatively.

"The Wyoming winter calving ranch is a first-class cattle facility with the irrigation to back it. In today's market, an alfalfa base is the cornerstone to any cattle operation," added Jacque Zurcher, Associate Broker, Mason & Morse Ranch Company."

The property was listed by Jacque Zurcher and John Stratman, Mason & Morse Ranch Company, for $5,500,000 on July 31, 2020 and closed on May 24, 2022. First American Title in Lander, WY was the escrow agent and Farm Credit Services of America was the lender of record.

