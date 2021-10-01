PARAMOUNT, Calif., Oct. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- Total-Western, a leader in providing turnkey lifecycle services within the industrial construction industry, today launched a new company logo and branding ahead of its 50th anniversary.

"Next year is an exciting year for us – not only because our business is transforming and expanding, but also because we are celebrating 50 years in the industry. We wanted to kick off our new fiscal year with an updated look and feel that resonates with our current service offerings and where the business is headed," said Payman Farrokhyar, President of Total-Western.

The four components of the logo represent the company's four main service offerings (design, build, operations, and maintenance), while the staggered placement of the lines symbolizes the company's ability to provide services and expertise throughout any phase of a lifecycle project. As for the colors, the blue pays homage to the company's original logo, while the green represents the company's view toward the future as it continues to pursue projects in the renewables industry.

"At Total-Western, we have always been focused on building strong relationships with our customers. This new brand identity reflects that focus and passion," said Reed Mitchell, Vice President of Business Development. "We are proud to offer services that can provide value in any stage of a customer's project. Whether it's a pilot process being implemented in a new greenfield site – or an existing process that requires daily operations and maintenance activities – we are here to provide our expertise and support to exceed our customers' needs."

The Design-Build EPC team at Total-Western is focused on bringing their industrial clients' visions to fruition. The group leverages the company's 50 years of experience in processing and manufacturing and applies a progressive design-build approach toward new projects in the sustainable economy, including, but not limited to, renewable fuels, renewable energy, carbon capture, sustainable manufacturing, and recycling. The Operations & Maintenance team focuses on facility turnarounds, outages, shutdowns, shut-ins, and special projects, while mobilizing the necessary supervision, skilled craft workers, specialists, and project management personnel to deliver complete satisfaction.

Total-Western's new logo and branding can be seen on the company website as well as its accompanying social media pages.

About Total-Western, Inc. (www.total-western.com)

Total-Western provides comprehensive design-assist, construction, maintenance, operations, fabrication, and specialty services to customer assets throughout the Western and Mid-Western United States. The company was founded in 1972 and has six regional locations throughout California, Nevada, and Washington. On every job, Total-Western implements their PASS program to ensure that every task is performed with safety, quality, cost effectiveness and personal accountability in mind.

