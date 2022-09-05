Recent release "Love Forever on the Frontier" from Page Publishing author Cynthia M. B. Drayer is the incredible tale of three friends who married three women from the Northern Cheyenne Tribe and the struggles their families were forced to overcome each day from 1840 to 1918 in America. With love and perseverance, each family made it through their darkest days in a stunning fight for survival.

PORTLAND, Ore., Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cynthia M. B. Drayer, who holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Geology from Portland State University and worked for thirty-seven years to help teen parents obtain their high school diplomas or GEDs, has completed her new book "Love Forever on the Frontier": a powerful story of survival and the human connections that bind families together, inspired by a fascinating true story in American history.

"This book has been a seventeen-year-long journey that began when I first heard of the story of Humpback Woman, a member of the Northern Cheyenne Tribe," shares Drayer. "Humpback Woman's story is one of heartache and of joy, ranging from her freedom on the open plains to her life in the Southern Cheyenne Tribe, her survival of the Sand Creek Massacre, her life interacting with the forts of Wyoming, and her confinement on the Tongue River Reservation (now called the Northern Cheyenne Reservation) in Montana. Her two youngest grandchildren, Sally and Jessie, and her great-grandchild Lucy all married White men who were close friends. These men were William Bixby, George Harris, and Albert Spang. William's parents were pioneers of Indiana and Iowa, and his brother-in-law was also a pioneer in Iowa. The story of his family parallels that of Humpback Woman throughout the book, until the marriages happen and the families start to live together."

Drayer continues, "As I researched the descendants of these three families, it became apparent that almost all the current living members of the Northern Cheyenne Tribe are related to them. This includes my grandchildren. They can be proud of their ancestors. A few years after I was told the story of Humpback Woman, the United States government acknowledged that the Sand Creek Massacre should never have happened. Monetary compensation was given to all descendants of Humpback Woman and to the descendants of other survivors of this terrible crime. I dedicate this book to the descendants of Humpback Woman.

"Much of the information in this book is historical in nature, but as with any puzzle, some pieces were missing. It was then that I used fiction to fill in the gaps. I hope the readers will enjoy this book as

much as I have enjoyed writing it."

Published by Page Publishing, Cynthia M. B. Drayer's stirring account will capture the minds and hearts of readers as they follow the escapades of William, George, Albert, and their families. Expertly paced and full of historical figures that seem to leap off the page to tell their story, Drayer's tale is an insightful and personalized look into what every day was like in America during those times.

