Available on Steam Wishlist Now

JACKSON, Wyo., Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Gala Games, a rapidly growing developer and publisher for PC, mobile, and browser-based games, today announced that its upcoming game Superior, developed by Seattle-based Drifter, is now available for wishlisting on Steam prior to its launch later this year. In this roguelite, co-op shooter, you are pitted against superheroes that have turned into evil abominations.

"Superior brings an over-the-top roguelite experience to the superhero shooter genre and offers limitless combinations for players to wield fantastic powers," said John Osvald, President of Games at Gala Games. "Everyone who has played Superior loves it! We are looking forward to bringing superhero-sized fun to Steam players before the end of the year."

Start each mission unpowered and outgunned as you hunt down superheroes, steal their powers, and save the world. As you succeed in your mission, characters are upgraded with a branching skill tree, granting more powers and abilities to take on more heinous heroes. Armed with a powerful arsenal and your teammates, you advance through a sprawling hyper-stylized superhero universe with multiple locations and dynamically configured missions. With hundreds of unique superpowers, weapons, items, and abilities to upgrade and choose, Superior offers millions of combinations for extraordinary combat.

Superior is being developed by Drifter, the studio behind hit games: Robo Recall: Unplugged and Lies Beneath. The game is led by AAA developers with a pedigree from Gears of War, Doom, Halo and Apex Legends.

Features:

Customizable Characters - Each character has their own play style, distinct advantages, and unique skill tree. All can be upgraded through play.

- Each character has their own play style, distinct advantages, and unique skill tree. All can be upgraded through play. Boosting Abilities – Every session players earn XP and unlock new skills and overdrive abilities, like Satellite death beams or stealth mode.

– Every session players earn XP and unlock new skills and overdrive abilities, like Satellite death beams or stealth mode. Weapons - Start your run with lower-level weapons like pistols and a baseball bat. As you run and gun, pick up more powerful equipment such as grenade launchers, railguns and plasma blasters.

- Start your run with lower-level weapons like pistols and a baseball bat. As you run and gun, pick up more powerful equipment such as grenade launchers, railguns and plasma blasters. Combat Powersets - Dozens of powers are in powersets for the player to unleash:

- Dozens of powers are in powersets for the player to unleash: Fire Powerset - burn enemies as you leap into the air on jets of fire, or launch fireballs

- burn enemies as you leap into the air on jets of fire, or launch fireballs

Ice powerset - create ice sheets for speeding up allies and cause chilling damage through ice spikes

- create ice sheets for speeding up allies and cause chilling damage through ice spikes

Force powerset - use force fields that deal damage, create explosions and knock enemies back

- use force fields that deal damage, create explosions and knock enemies back Monstrous Adversaries - Square off against 6 unique ex- superhero bosses, and an army of their henchmen. Each character unleashes their own brand of super-powered chaos, from force fields to fireballs.

- Square off against 6 unique ex- superhero bosses, and an army of their henchmen. Each character unleashes their own brand of super-powered chaos, from force fields to fireballs. Dynamically Changing Experiences and Worlds – Players encounter new challenges and monstrosities in their mission as they fight through hours of dynamically changing timelines. Mission objectives, routes, and adversaries are also dynamically reconfigured, making no playthrough ever the same.

To learn more about Superior, please visit the website at Superior.Game.

About Drifter Entertainment

Drifter was founded in 2016 by Gears of War, Halo, and Doom veterans who share a passion for emerging technologies. Drifter's latest title, Superior, is a co-op shooter that is set in a future ruled by monstrous Superheroes bent on destroying humanity. Superior lets you craft your own Hero Hunter, progressing from "gutter to godhood" with every session.

About Gala Games

Created in 2019 by the co-founder of Zynga (Farmville, Words with Friends, Zynga Poker), Gala Games is a rapidly growing publisher for PC, mobile, and browser-based gaming. With centuries of combined in-house AAA gaming experience, key partnerships, and the latest tech, Gala Games is launching high-quality games on its own platform, Epic Games Store, and Steam. Learn more at Gala.Games.

For more information, please visit

www.Gala.Games

Join the conversation Discord @ GalaGames.Chat

@GoGalaGames

#GoGalaGames

Steam Store Page: https://store.steampowered.com/app/1297490/Superior/

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/superhero-co-op-shooter-superior-coming-soon-on-steam-301650919.html

SOURCE Gala Games