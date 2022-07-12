Recent release "Asterian Spy: A False Truth" from Page Publishing author Raven Ennis is the captivating story of Karen von Wagner, a young woman living in Communist East Germany following the Second World War. When she inadvertently aids an American CIA Agent, truths about her family's past are revealed and her life is quickly turned upside down.

CODY, Wyoming, July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Raven Ennis, who has had a varied career in advertising and graphic design, has completed her new book "Asterian Spy: A False Truth": a gripping and thought-provoking story of one woman's journey to discover the truth about her family's past and the reason her father was imprisoned.

"During the post-war era in Communist East Germany in the seventies, Karen von Wagner is enjoying her life in East Berlin," writes Ennis. "She had grown up indebted and grateful to the GDR for giving her an excellent education in the arts in spite of what her father had done and was imprisoned for—guilty of war crimes as an SS Nazi. He had been arrested and taken to prison when she was barely five. At fifteen, she was told by an official he had died in Siberia. She had always been ashamed of him for his diabolical crimes and felt no remorse. In fact, she was glad he was dead.

"In her schooling, she achieved high marks in most of her classes, if not all. By twenty-one, she had become East Germany's famous actress and singer and, above all, a staunch communist.

"During a party in a ballroom she was hosting (her apartment in the same building), she rescues an unconscious American, Mike Whitman, from Russian robbers whom she believes had drugged him. The man is taken to her apartment by her uncle and a friend.

"Her grandfather, a doctor, saves Whitman's life. But soon, all three realize the robbers are KGB agents, and Whitman is a unique CIA spy. Karen demands that her uncle and grandfather, who live with her, turn him over to the authorities. But her two and only family members are against it.

"During Whitman's recovery, Karen discovers the true reason why her father was imprisoned. It was for being a pastor of an underground church in East Berlin. Her whole world turns upside down."

Expertly paced and full of suspenseful twists that will captivate readers of all backgrounds, "Asterian Spy: A False Truth" dares to ask readers what would happen if the life one knew turned out to be a complete lie.

