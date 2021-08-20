GARDEN GROVE, Calif., Aug. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- Jesús Arredondo, a promising writer, has completed his new book "Mi origen, Tepuche, mi destino": an awe-inspiring read about how one man achieved great things in life amidst hurdles. It speaks about his ways of life, his principles, his upbringing, and so much more.

Arredondo shares, "Mi origen, Tepuche, mi destino, the life story told in great detail that will lead the reader to explore all the most relevant events, and that will make him live this adventure step by step, from the moment of my birth in an area rural in conditions of poverty, where with great family and personal sacrifices I managed to get ahead. Tepuche would be the paradise where I learned my first letters in the little school that was at the foot of the hill, until I graduated as a civil engineer at the Universidad Autónoma de Sinaloa. As a tribute to my friends and teachers who left their mark from elementary school to college, I name one by one as part of my story."

Published by Page Publishing, Jesús Arredondo's fascinating memoir will let readers explore his life from his early years to the years he attained so much success as a result of not losing hope.

He goes to show how his personal sacrifices paid off and how his loved ones have never failed to support him

