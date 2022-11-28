LAKE ELSINORE, Calif., Nov. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- Isabel Chavez Haro, an elementary school teacher from Mexico, has completed her new book "La Vida es Linda": a potent story that reminds its readers that life is still beautiful despite the emotional scars and wounds. Isabel Chávez walks her readers in this healing journey. Here, she shares her learnings from the death of her beloved daughter, Linda. She also highlights God's role during the darkest days of her life.

"Isabel Chávez invites us to accompany her on a very intimate journey, where from the strongest pain she has experienced as a mother, which is the loss of her daughter, she shows us how her faith became the strongest pillar, so that she could learn to cope and overcome the absence of her daughter Linda. On this journey, she takes us through different stages, where each one of them gives us an eternal learning.

Regardless of what we may believe about death, the reality is that we will all experience it.

She invites you to prepare to enjoy this stage as part of our lives, it is her wish that you enjoy this beautiful book, which more than talking about death will help you discover that... La Vida es Linda."

Published by Page Publishing, Isabel Chavez Haro's awe-inspiring tale will draw a lot of emotions from its reader. It's a beautiful story that shows a mother's strength and how her love for her daughter goes beyond death.

Readers who wish to experience this emotional work can purchase "La Vida es Linda" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

