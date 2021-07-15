CHEYENNE, Wyo., July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Elite Mining Inc. (EMI), the green energy-driven crypto mining operation with several facilities throughout Washington state, will be a featured keynote speaker at Mining Disrupt, the largest bitcoin mining conference and expo in the United States, taking place July 20-21 in Miami.

Elite Mining Inc. will share the VIP position with its partner, Miner Set. Many cryptocurrency mining companies face serious controversy regarding the environmental effects of mining Bitcoin. Elite Mining strives to spread the word about its innovative, green-powered, mobile crypto-mining units. This technology offers a solution to reduce the carbon footprint of Bitcoin mining.

While crypto mining is notoriously hard on the environment because of its significant carbon footprint, EMI is paving the way toward a greener form of crypto mining. The company has been using green energy since 2017. EMI's operation is currently 94% green — also known as hydro-powered. The EMI team strives to be 99% green after implementing the use of solar and wind power technology.

"The current way of mining has become archaic, plain and simple," said Justin Podhola, CEO of EMI. Podhola added, "Between large carbon footprints and the wasteful use of materials, the process is inefficient and harmful to the environment. Our mission at Elite Mining Inc. is to resolve this issue once and for all with our unique, energy-efficient approach."

Elite Mining Inc. will provide exclusive access to a landing page at their VIP section at the event. This landing page will be available exclusively to potential investors and customers who visit their booth. The EMI team will also use Oculus headsets during the conference, which will allow potential investors and customers to view the team's patented energy-efficient mobile units through virtual reality.

Most mining operations have a 20% to 30% failure for control boards, which are commonly recognized as the nuts and bolts of rigs. This failure typically happens over two to three years. Elite Mining Inc. has resolved this issue with the use of its green energy and immersion cooling systems.

Typical physical data facilities, which usually take up 250-by-250 feet of space, are costly. EMI's mobile crypto-mining units take up a fraction of the space at 35-by-35 feet. This makes the mobile crypto-mining units cost-effective, with units priced at $270,000.

EMI's mining units can increase profits by as much as 40% to 50%. In addition, the units can achieve this objective 30% more efficiently than standard bitcoin operations.

For more information on Elite Mining Inc.'s operations and to learn how to invest, visit the following link: https://elitemininginc.com.

About Elite Mining Inc.

Elite Mining Inc is a dynamic cryptocurrency mining operation with several facilities throughout Washington state. It takes business acumen and operational excellence to compete in the world arena of cryptocurrency mining. The EMI team is an unlikely alliance of people with technical, trading, business, and deal-making talents. You don't just meet a team like ours - unless it's in the lucrative and advanced business of cryptocurrency mining.

Let's face it, an unfair advantage is the name of the game. When you have that both in the team capability AND the market position, you get Elite Mining Inc.

Contact Information

Elite Mining Inc.:

James Wambold CMO

partnerships/investments James Wambold

Minerset:

VP sales: Jim Musgrave

Related Images

image1.png

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/elite-mining-inc-to-keynote-mining-disrupt-conference-introduce-green-crypto-mining-solutions-301334755.html

SOURCE Elite Mining Inc.