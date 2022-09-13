ECOSTINGER: It's no secret that climate change is real, and its effects are being felt worldwide. One of the most visible manifestations is the increasing frequency of extreme weather events, such as heat waves, droughts, and hurricanes.

SHERIDAN, Wy., Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- It's no secret that climate change is real, and its effects are being felt worldwide. One of the most visible manifestations is the increasing frequency of extreme weather events, such as heat waves, droughts, and hurricanes. Research suggests that the number of such events has doubled since 1980. This has led many people to reconsider their travel plans, opting instead for shorter stays closer to home or in destinations that are perceived to be safer.

The Force of Nature

In addition to extreme weather events, climate change's consequences are natural disasters such as floods and wildfires. These, too, have been on the rise in recent years, with devastating consequences for local communities and holidaymakers alike. In 2018 much of Europe was affected by prolonged periods of heavy rain, which led to widespread flooding. This not only caused damage to infrastructure but also discouraged many people from traveling.

Similarly, an increase in wildfires has significantly impacted recreational travel in North America. In 2017, for example, significant wildfires swept through California, evacuating over 20,000 people and destroying thousands of homes and businesses. This significantly impacted tourism in the state, with many travelers canceling or postponing their trips out of safety concerns.

What Can be Done Reduce the Impact of Climate Change While Traveling?

One way is to choose environmentally friendly transportation options whenever possible. This includes walking, biking, and taking public transit instead of driving or flying. Travelers can also offset their carbon emissions by staying in eco-friendly accommodations and eating locally sourced food.

When traveling, it is also essential to be respectful of local cultures and ecosystems. This means not littering and avoiding activities that could damage fragile environments. By taking these steps, travelers can help minimize their impact on the planet and play a role in combating climate change.

What Travelers Can Do if Extreme Weather Conditions Disrupt Their Vacation?

Most people look forward to their vacations as a time to relax and enjoy themselves. However, extreme weather conditions can sometimes disrupt even the best-laid plans. Travelers stuck in a location due to a hurricane, tornado, or another severe weather event, can do a few things to make the best of the situation.

First, they should stay informed about the latest weather conditions and advisories from local authorities. This will help them plan for changing conditions and ensure they are aware of evacuation orders. Second, they should stock up on essential supplies, such as food, water, and first aid supplies. Staying in accommodations in a safe location with access to basic amenities would also ensure tourists are better prepared should the worst happen.

Staying Safe During Recreational Activities

As the effects of climate change continue to be felt around the world, we will likely see even more changes in recreational travel patterns in the years to come. With extreme weather events becoming more common and natural disasters on the rise, holidaymakers will likely continue to opt for shorter stays close to home or in destinations that are perceived to be safer or experience less severe weather conditions. Most people enjoy recreational activities during summer, it is essential to protect yourself and your loved ones when exposed to the sun, always wear sun protective swimwear when on the beach, such as Full Body UV Swimsuits, Stinger suits, Sunsuits and Dive Skins, these are light weight swim bodysuits that protect against the sun UVA and UVB radiation, also protect against Jellyfish stingers, sea lice and sandflies.

