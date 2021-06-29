SHERIDAN, Wyo., June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MMACOIN, LLC officially announces mixed martial arts (MMA) fighter Garry "The Lion Killer" Tonon, an undefeated world championship title contender in the Featherweight division of One Championship, as their first sponsored fighter. MMACOIN™ ($MMA) is a deflationary charity-focused cryptocurrency on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC), for investors, fighters and fans of the MMA industry worldwide. $MMA recently went live for trading on the Pancake Swap exchange and will expand to more exchanges in the near future.

Garry Tonon is an ADCC Bronze medalist and five-time Eddie Bravo Invitational champion. He was voted best match and most exciting grappler by multiple grappling outlets such as FloGrappling. Tonon shares, "When I learned that MMACOIN's charitable donations will also be helping kids in need get involved in combat sports, I was even more motivated to get involved. I'm also really looking forward to creating and minting my own NFTs and I'm excited to be a cryptocurrency pioneer in the MMA community. I think everybody should check out MMACOIN!" He adds, "I'm going to accept $MMA as payment for one of my upcoming seminars, so join MMACOIN's Telegram Community for the latest news and info!"

As part of the sponsorship, Tonon will have the opportunity to choose a charity focused on martial arts for kids, and MMACOIN™ will make a one-time donation on Garry's behalf. In the future, MMACOIN™ will help Garry and other fighters create, mint and sell their own non-fungible tokens (NFTs), which are becoming a valuable part of competitive sports and entertainment.

$MMA is decentralized (for the people) and not exclusively tied to any single fight promotion company. They believe the $MMA cryptocurrency token will dominate the industry with its top-notch fighter sponsorships and NFTs, best-in-class tokenomics, renowned token development team, professional core management team and extensive charitable giving.

Visit www.mmacoin.com and www.rocketbunny.io for resources, information and upcoming announcements.

Investing in cryptocurrency has potential rewards but also has potential risks involved. None of the information provided in this press release, www.mmacoin.com or www.rocketbunny.io should be considered financial advice, investment advice or trading advice. Anyone wishing to invest should conduct his or her own research (DYOR) and seek independent financial advice.

