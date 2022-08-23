SHERIDAN, Wyo., Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ageless Biotech, Inc. Sheridan, WY a biotech company created to bring Stem Cell-based Therapeutics to market, is more than excited to have Simon MEd Imaging one of the major players in healthcare and the exciting Biotech research field helping ABT advance ABT's U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Investigational New Drug Application (IND) for the treatment of Osteoarthritis of the Knee.

CEO of Ageless Biotech, Vince Liguori stated," very few image centers have the best MRI technology available in the marketplace. Simon MEd has multiple Siemens 3 Tesla MRI scanners in multiple states. The average cost of each Siemens 3 Tesla MRI is in the millions of dollars. The Siemens machine is widely considered the Rolls Royce of the industry. These cutting-edge 3D scans will help us identify Osteoarthritis and validate the improvement of the condition as Ageless Biotech's non-expanded adipose based stem cells revolutionize the way physicians approach the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee before considering surgery."

The Arthritis Foundation has described Osteoarthritis as a "chronic disease … with no cure." Over a decade ago in 2009 ABC News published, medical care for osteoarthritis patients in the United States costs $185.5 billion a year. 1

In just a short 4 years, from the 2009 Arthritis Foundation report the cost of OA in the USA doubled as published in the 2013 CDC report that annual Osteoarthritis costs "were $303.5 billion or 1% of the 2013 US Gross Domestic Product (GDP)." 2

"The other advantage of Simon Med Imaging as a research partner is that Simon Med has locations throughout the United States and strategic partnerships with the largest healthcare systems in the USA. As we open the Ageless Biotech FDA IND to more and more physicians and patients as trials expand, it is nice to know that Ageless Biotech and all its Physician Partners, and patients battling Osteoarthritis have Simon Med Imaging center locations near to them. This amazing national coverage allows Ageless Biotech and its Physician Investigators the ability to provide consistent cutting-edge MRI equipment and consistent data by utilizing the same or uniform equipment, in the fight to cure Osteoarthritis," added Vince Liguori.

Ageless Biotech firmly believes to accomplish its mission to conquer Osteoarthritis that ABT will need strong partners, providers, contractual relationships, top scientists, and the best medical equipment for analysis in the healthcare marketplace. Signing an agreement with one of the premier imaging centers located across the United States is a commitment to provide accurate, consistent, trusted, and conclusive data to the FDA, Investors, and the general medical community at large. The Simon Med Imaging relationship is another sign that Ageless Biotech is on its way to becoming the leader in the effort to solve the horrible condition of Osteoarthritis that will eventually affect everyone at some point in their life.

