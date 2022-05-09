Gravis Law continues on its mission to serve people and communities across the nation as it expands into the Jackson Hole and surrounding areas. The firm also welcomes Jackson Hole Senior Attorneys Len Carlman and Alex Kerr to its Team, now offering Gravis clients accessible and uncomplicated Wyoming-based legal solutions.

JACKSON, Wyo., May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Gravis Law Business and Estate Planning Teams are pleased to welcome Attorneys Leonard (Len) Carlman and Alex Kerr to the Firm. "Wyoming is frontier country. Once it was the last frontier for settlers moving west. Now it is the frontier for Cryptocurrency and other emerging financial service industries. Gravis Law's expansion will enable to firm to make accessible its broad array of services to the Jackson Hole community. We are also excited to provide Wyoming-based business and estate planning solutions to our clients nationally. No doubt this is a "win-win" for the Jackson Hole community and for Gravis Law's clients across the country," said Shea Meehan, Principal and Chief Operating Officer for Gravis Law.

"We are incredibly proud to welcome Len Carlman and Alex Kerr, and to offer an expanded suite of legal services in Jackson and its surrounding areas. Gravis Law's mission is to serve people and communities across the nation, with special consideration to offering innovative, solution-driven results in the American west and across the country," said Reuben Ortega, Principal and Business Team Senior Managing Attorney. "Welcoming talented and experienced practitioners, like Len and Alex, sparks excitement for our future serving the Jackson-area communities."

Len Carlman has been in Jackson Hole for more than 40 years. He began serving in the Jackson legal community in 1996. His practice is concentrated in estate planning to help families create and implement strategies for intergenerational health and prosperity. Len also provides business entity formation services, real estate transaction support and business succession strategies. Len has always been committed to helping families define their success in ways that promote mutual respect and well-being and advance their interests in community causes.

"Joining Gravis Law is an amazing opportunity to continue the work I love in Jackson Hole. Gravis Law brings the resources of a bright and innovative law firm that is also dedicated to high-quality service. I like that Gravis is a young, enthusiastic, growing law firm serving in mountain towns like Whitefish, Montana, Sun Valley, Idaho, and Jackson Hole. It has a strong support team of legal assistants and attorneys," Senior Attorney Len Carlman shared. "Gravis has already demonstrated to me a high level of coordination and support. Gravis Law's Founder and CEO, Brett Spooner, sets the right tone all the time. He looks out for staff well-being and balance and asks people to set targets that lead to personal, professional and team success."

Alex Kerr brings more than a decade of experience in nationwide high-stakes intellectual property litigation. Gravis Law's collaborative teams and innovative business model, now enhanced by Mr. Kerr's expertise, positions the firm to provide top-quality legal solutions at prices that are accessible to our Rocky Mountain clients and beyond.

Mr. Kerr is excited to join the Gravis Law Team. "I am joining Gravis with genuine excitement for its unique approach to empowering legal teams to serve clients at the highest levels. Gravis' opening of a branch in Jackson Hole holds a lot of promise. The Jackson Hole area, and business-friendly Wyoming in general, are bubbling with entrepreneurial spirit and exciting new businesses. Now clients in the region will be able to meet their trademark, copyright, and business needs without having to shop for lawyers in Cheyenne, Salt Lake, or Denver," said Alex Kerr, Senior Attorney. "Joining Gravis is a privilege, helping me realize my core professional values of getting to know my clients deeply and protecting their valuable work."

Gravis Law PLLC serves people and communities across the nation by providing uncomplicated access to world-class legal services. Since being founded in 2013, Gravis Law has grown from one location in Richland, WA, with five employees to nineteen locations across the country and more than 150 employees. Gravis Law leverages industry-leading technology and a team-based approach to bring exceptional legal solutions to all their markets.

