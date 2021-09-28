MEMPHIS, Tenn., Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sedgwick, a leading global provider of technology–enabled risk, benefits and integrated business solutions, today announced it has acquired Candau, Inc, a full-service claims adjusting firm serving Montana, Wyoming and the surrounding region. With this acquisition, Sedgwick further expands its premier, end-to-end auto claims solutions for clients.

"We are excited to partner with Candau, which has over 20 years of automotive experience and a deep understanding of the Mountain West region," said Chris Bakes, Sedgwick managing director of auto solutions. "This partnership will help us better serve clients as we continue to build our automotive claims solutions across the country, as well as sharpen our focus on providing a comprehensive, technology-centric approach to modern claims management."

In addition to standard automotive appraisals, Candau handles residential and commercial property adjusting, heavy truck and trailer and specialty appraisals. This acquisition broadens Sedgwick's adjuster coverage network by leveraging experienced independent adjusters who have worked with Candau — leading to shorter turnaround times and an improved customer experience.

"Joining forces with an industry leader like Sedgwick allows us to connect our customers to a vast network of experienced claims professionals who deliver exceptional service and world-class technology solutions," said Justin Candau, president of Candau, Inc. "We look forward to growing Sedgwick's talented appraisal network and leveraging their leading-edge technologies to better service those in the Mountain West. We welcome this new phase in our company's journey and are excited to be joining the Sedgwick family."

Thanks to a combination of strategic acquisitions and organic growth in the past year, Sedgwick is now the U.S. leader in high-quality auto and heavy equipment appraisal solutions, with cutting-edge technology and a coast-to-coast network of more than 1,000 independent appraisers. More on Sedgwick's auto appraisals solutions and services is available here.

About Sedgwick

Sedgwick is a leading global provider of technology-enabled risk, benefits and integrated business solutions. The company provides a broad range of resources tailored to our clients' specific needs in casualty, property, marine, benefits, brand protection and other lines. At Sedgwick, caring counts®; through the dedication and expertise of more than 27,000 colleagues across 65 countries, the company takes care of people and organizations by mitigating and reducing risks and losses, promoting health and productivity, protecting brand reputations, and containing costs that can impact the bottom line. Sedgwick's majority shareholder is The Carlyle Group; Stone Point Capital LLC, Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec (CDPQ), Onex and other management investors are minority shareholders. For more, see www.sedgwick.com.

