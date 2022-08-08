Historic Brooks Lake Lodge may be celebrating its centennial anniversary in 2022, but the exclusive Wyoming guest ranch continues to top a variety of "best of" lists, revealing that at 100 years old, the rustic-luxe Western all-inclusive getaway continues to impress the media. Recently receiving kudos as a best family-friendly resort and a best all-inclusive resort in the U.S.—plus a birthday shout-out from Cowboys & Indians magazine—the remote ranch keeps the grand tradition of the great Western lodge alive.

DUBOIS, Wyo., Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Brooks Lake Lodge & Spa has been known for providing unique hospitality for guests at its lakeside location near Jackson Hole, Wyoming, since 1922, when it was constructed as a stopover for travelers headed to Yellowstone National Park. Now, not even a year after earning "best all-inclusive U.S. resort" kudos from Reader's Digest and U.S. News & World Report, the remote guest ranch hidden deep in the Shoshone National Forest boasts fresh recognition from additional travel media. It's true the century-old lodge makes quite an impression, instantly transporting guests back to a time where the pace is a little slower and the views a lot longer—a 360-degree panorama of mountains, forest and lakes to be exact. And superb meals, outdoor adventure, nature-connected relaxation and VIP service are included in overnight stays, helping spark the recent "best of" honors.

In its new "17 Best Family-Friendly All-Inclusive Resorts in the United States" list, Trips to Discover highlights the guest ranch as a "great base for families who want to take advantage of the region's wealth of outdoor adventures among breathtaking scenery." As the lodge has witnessed, families love the "less tech, more trek" vibe as nature hikes and horseback riding reign supreme over iPads and screen time. New families quickly adapt to the ranch lifestyle and kids love the fishing, archery and yard games with many families making a trip to Brooks Lake Lodge an annual event – often a reunion of generations.

While Mexico and the Caribbean are famous for their luxurious all-inclusive options, "many people don't realize that some of the best all-inclusive hotels are actually located in the United States," writes travel website SmarterTravel, presenting its new list of "The Best All-Inclusive Resorts in the United States." Noting Brooks Lake Lodge's standing on the National Register of Historic Places, SmarterTravel praises the lodge experience as "luxury within seclusion" and calls out the "perfect blend of peace and adventure" – with everything from fly fishing and canoeing in summer to snowmobiling in winter as part of an amenity-filled all-inclusive stay. Adding to the amenities, it doesn't hurt that the lodge boasts an on-site spa where guests can enjoy a deep tissue massage after a day of exploring the mountains, as well as farm-to-table meals and gourmet dinner served fireside in an expansive dining hall that also hosts a notable collection of Western art.

This year Brooks Lake Lodge opens its doors to summer season guests July 6 - September 18, 2022, while celebrating its impressive centennial birthday (and the celebration continues through winter season, which begins December 19). Congratulating the lodge on the milestone 100-year anniversary, Cowboys & Indians magazine recently praised that "The all-inclusive historic resort in Dubois, Wyoming, recalls the grand tradition of the great Western lodge."

"It's always so nice to be recognized for our all-inclusive resort experience," says General Manager Matthew Tousignant. "Our 1:1 staff-to-guest ratio allows everyone to have VIP service and attention. It's so fulfilling to see our guests arrive, take on new adventures, eat, drink, relax—and eventually return to their lives enriched by the beauty, the history, the fun and the simpler, more peaceful lifestyle we offer at Brooks Lake Lodge."

Brooks Lake Lodge & Spa, a 100-year-old historic guest ranch celebrating its centennial in 2022, is located in Wyoming's Shoshone National Forest near Jackson Hole, Grand Teton National Park and Yellowstone National Park. Surrounded by evergreen forests next to alpine Brooks Lake, the exclusive, all-inclusive Rocky Mountain resort offers five-star service, luxury accommodations and gourmet dining. The lodge enjoys frequent media acclaim, including as a "Top All-Inclusive Family Resort in the U.S." by Reader's Digest, and one of the "20 Best All-Inclusive Resorts in the U.S" by U.S. News & World Report in 2021, a best place to "Lean into Winter" by Travel + Leisure in 2020 and a 2018 "Best Lake Resort" by National Geographic Traveler. Brooks Lake Lodge is in partnership with Shoshone and Bridger-Teton National Forest and an equal opportunity employer and provider. For additional information and reservations visit brookslake.com or call 866.213.4022. Follow Brooks Lake Lodge on Facebook and Instagram.

