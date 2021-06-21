SHERIDAN, Wyo., June 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WellAI data scientists Daniel Satchkov and Sergei Polevikov will present their latest research "How AI Can Leverage 30 Million Medical Studies to Improve Care" at the 8th annual Healthcare Analytics Summit (HAS) 2021, at the AI Showcase, on September 22, 2021. The research is based on an advanced machine learning technology and natural language processing (NLP). The conference agenda is available at https://hasummit.com/agenda/.

"We are honored to present our newest research at such a premier event as the Health Analytics Summit." - S. Polevikov

Sergei Polevikov, CEO of WellAI, explained: "At WellAI, we have created a unique technology for doctors and patients that we believe will transform the way patients get medical care. For doctors and hospitals that aspire to grow their business, adapting a 'full workflow' technology, such as the one provided by WellAI is critical. It could be a difference between having a successful practice and having constant pressure from competitors who acquire new technology and, as a result, new patients. WellAI is a data analytics company to help real people. We are honored to present our newest research at such a premier event as the Health Analytics Summit."

About WellAI's Software Applications

In-depth academic research is the backbone of all WellAI's products and applications. In addition to the COVID-19 Machine Learning Tool for Medical Researchers, WellAI has developed its flagship Voice Guided Digital Health Assistant. Its core is scientific triage and the next generation telehealth to empower patients and to offer doctors a supplementary knowledge of around 30 million medical studies. Another important WellAI application is the so-called 'concept cloud' for the emergency room doctors and other physicians. It allows doctors to have a visual summary of patients' medical histories in seconds, as opposed to in minutes.

Future WellAI releases include a chronic disease management program, a pediatric model, and a dermatology app, among many other.

One can purchase WellAI's health assistant on https://wellai.health or at the App Store (https://apps.apple.com/us/app/id1530556224) or on Google Play (https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=health.wellai.assistant).

About WellAI

WellAI, LLC ( https://wellai.health ) is a health and technology company dedicated to empowering people in pursuit if wellness through the use of AI models and blockchain databases. WellAI apps are able to accept and comprehend findings of around 30 million medical studies, ask follow up questions, and suggest evidence-based paths for improving health outcomes. WellAI personal health applications are not meant to replace doctors but can serve as an additional resource for those who want to understand and improve their health using evidence-based science.

Contact e-mail: support@wellai.health. Contact phone: 307-278-1819.

