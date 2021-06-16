DUBOIS, Wyo., June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Brooks Lake Lodge & Spa, the historic guest ranch deep in the woods of Wyoming, recently landed on two major lists of best all-inclusive resorts in the country. U.S. News & World Report awarded the lodge top-of-the-list honors on its "Top All-Inclusive Family Resorts in the U.S." and Reader's Digest offered a spot on its "20 Best All-Inclusive Resorts in the U.S." Making the media rounds this month just ahead of its popular summer season, July 6 – September 15, 2021, luxury Brooks Lake Lodge is only a few months shy of 100 years of making guests more than comfortable from its lakeside backcountry location in the Shoshone National Forest near Grand Teton and Yellowstone National Parks.

U.S. News & World Report searched out the best U.S. resorts where essentials like meals and lodging are covered so families can "focus on cultivating lasting memories with the people that matter most," and highlighted Brooks Lake Lodge's expansive seasonal activities – all included in a stay at the lodge – from summertime horseback riding, hiking, canoeing, archery and fishing to winter's snowmobiling, snowshoeing, sledding and ice fishing.

Reader's Digest also emphasized the benefits of controlled costs and having everything you need on site in compiling its selection of the best 20 all-inclusive resorts for readers. Dubbing Brooks Lake Lodge "luxury wilderness camp," the magazine highlighted the maximum of 36 guests per night that makes it "one of the most intimate all-inclusive resorts in the United States."

The lodge is known for its elevated dining experience, an especially important aspect of the all-inclusive vacation, which, in Brooks Lake Lodge's case, has been lauded as "the best meal in the middle of nowhere." In recent years the lodge has partnered with local farms who provide organic and sustainable regional produce, eggs, handmade cheeses and more for fresh farm-to-table gourmet cuisine, as well as hearty Western classics.

U.S. News & World Report adds that families can choose between lodge rooms or log cabins at Brooks Lake Lodge and "all accommodations sport lots of lumber and rustic decorative elements like wood-paneled walls and lodgepole pine beds," as well as modern perks like high-speed Wi-Fi access, and log cabins have authentic touches like kettle stoves and clawfoot tubs. And, as Reader's Digest enthuses, "No matter the season, you'll appreciate the terry cloth spa robes, on-site spa, enormous hot tub overlooking the Rocky Mountains, and serene atmosphere."

Brooks Lake Lodge offers unique and authentic Western hospitality in a relaxing nature-filled atmosphere. The lodge is located at 9,200 ft. in a remote mountain setting that creates a truly special place to unplug from the everyday and connect with wilderness and loved ones. With a nearly 1:1 staff-to-guest ratio, every guest is a VIP and can enjoy any of the lodge's activities guided or unguided.

The summer season runs July 6 – September 15, 2021, with rates starting from $715 per person per night (4-night minimum). Overnight winter rates at Brooks Lake Lodge start at $500 per person per night, with the winter season opening in December. Brooks Lake Lodge stays include all meals, activities and guides (separate fees are associated with snowmobile rentals and spa treatments).

About Brooks Lake Lodge & Spa

Brooks Lake Lodge & Spa, a nearly 100-year-old historic guest ranch is located in Wyoming's Shoshone National Forest near Jackson Hole, Grand Teton National Park and Yellowstone National Park. Surrounded by evergreen forests next to alpine Brooks Lake, the exclusive, all-inclusive Rocky Mountain resort offers five-star service, luxury accommodations and gourmet dining. Recently named a 2020 best place to "Lean into Winter" by Travel + Leisure, the lodge enjoys frequent media acclaim, including as a 2019 Best All-Inclusive Resort in the U.S. by MSN Lifestyle, a 2018 Best Lake Resort by National Geographic Traveler and a 2017 Western Landmark by Western Art & Architecture. Brooks Lake Lodge is in partnership with Shoshone and Bridger-Teton National Forest and is an equal opportunity employer and provider. For additional information and reservations visit http://www.brookslake.com or call 866.213.4022. Follow Brooks Lake Lodge on Facebook and Instagram.

