SHERIDAN, Wyo., Sept. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Aizopa, a new kitchen gadget that can make ice cubes within five minutes, has launched its crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter and reached its funding goal within the first five minutes.

Aizopa is an ice making machine like no other that's compact, easy to use, quiet, energy efficient and incredibly fast. Its creators used their 15+ years of ice making experience to create the ultimate ice machine that makes 1,000 cubes per hour.

"We want everyone to have access to quick, delicious ice," said, Aizopa co-founder Danny Joesph "There are dozens of cheap ice makers on the market that don't measure up. We saw a need that had to be met. We're proud to offer a machine that doesn't compromise on quality and we're so confident our customers will love it; we're providing a money back guarantee and a one-year warranty."

Operating the Aizopa Ice Maker is easy: add water, plug in, tap button, enjoy ice. The Aizopa is solid yet compact, so it won't take up valuable counter space and its UV light makes cleaning easy with the touch of a button. Aizopa can store approx. 1500 ice cubes in the included storage container with its newly developed ice making engine ensures fresh ice and fresh water every time.

Aizopa works by compressing thin flaked ice within a cylinder shape to form more air pockets which therefore creates more nooks & crannies allowing for more insulation to keep ice colder, longer. This makes ice softer and easier to chew.

Features:

Super fast - making ice right away, and keep it going

Easy to make - just plug in & tap the button

Easy to clean - hit a button to clean the bacteria using UV light

Easy to stop - shuts off when the basket gets full or a problem occurs

Hard to hear - works quietly while ya'll party

Energy efficient consumes only 160-170W of power Ergo design - looks great on any countertop

Kickstarter backers can now take advantage of the super early bird special of $199. Retail price will be $349. Deliveries are scheduled for November of 2023.

For more information about Aizopa and to pre-order at discounted early-bird prices, visit the crowdfunding campaign page on Kickstarter.

About Aizopa:

The idea for Aizopa was born when founder Danny Joesph stopped at a house in the Maldives to ask for directions. He ended up staying for dinner and discovered the homeowners didn't own a refrigerator. At that moment he decided to design and develop affordable appliances that consume little energy and improve lives.

