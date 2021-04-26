LAS VEGAS, April 26, 2021 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- The book La Vida en Versos was created by Esther Miranda Martínez. Esther is an author who was born on December 20, 1951, in Havana, Cuba. In 1971 she graduated as a professor at the Enrique José Varona Pedagogical Institute of the University of Havana. In June 2016 she decided, crossing borders, to arrive in the United States of America.

Martínez shares:

"For You

It is something very simple what I offer you

a group of feelings and emotions

that they could not escape the verse,

part of a life of joys and dreams

of love and regrets like any life

but…this is mine and I present it to you.

If many could see themselves reflected

then I would know that we understand each other,

that I am connected to a universe

of strong passions and great desires

and that I am still alive, because there I have them."

Published by Page Publishing, Esther Miranda Martínez's new book La Vida en Versos shares wisdom-filled and evoking verses that will surely stir the hearts and minds of those who wish to partake in a captivating journey of words and feelings.

Consumers who wish to embark on an awe-inspiring journey through entrancing literature can purchase La Vida en Versos in any bookstore or online at Apple iTunes, Amazon.com, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries, you can contact Page Publishing, through the following number: 866-315-2708.

