Protect and Strengthen your Neck with Evolutionary Equipment from Leading Global Fitness Brand DMOOSE

BUFFALO, Wyo., May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Concussions are a growing epidemic among competitive athletes, even more susceptible are younger athletes at the lower levels of competition. Concussion experts including strength and conditioning specialists, neurosurgeons, and other medical researchers, believe that stronger neck muscles can help reduce the number and severity of concussions.[1] DMOOSE, a premium fitness equipment supplier, offers a neck harness, which strengthens the neck, upper back, and chest muscles, supports overall stability, and lowers the risk of both injury and everyday neck pain. Even soccer and basketball, traditionally non-contact sports, have implemented concussion protocols for athletes involved in on-field collisions. It's become very apparent that Hollywood, the NFL, FIFA and the NBA are aware of the seriousness of concussions. A favorite of elite athletes and celebrities, including Method Man, the DMOOSE Neck Harness targets and strengthens neck muscles with precision. Watch Method Man use the harness in minute 4:00 of this Men's Health video!

Strength coaches say that the neck area is often overlooked in the weight room. The neck is made up of a small group of muscles that have a limited range of motion and strengthening it is absolutely essential for athletes of all kinds. The DMOOSE Neck Harness serves as an attachment point for applying resistance to the neck musculature from a weighted plate. By placing the harness around the head, athletes get resistance in the form of weighted plates. The rep count and movement must be monitored.

"It is easy to forget to incorporate neck strengthening into your routine," said DMOOSE Founder & CEO, Mussayab Ehtesham. "Our neck harness is the perfect piece of gear for any athlete, but particularly those that participate in collision sports, like football, MMA, and boxing. A strong neck can help to prevent neck and spine injuries, reduce pain and increase flexibility."

DMOOSE's neck harness is engineered to be stronger and more resilient, crafted with breathable neoprene, a steel chain and steel D rings. It is available on dmoose.com or amazon.com.

[1] Athletic Strength Institute: Neck Training to Prevent Concussions

