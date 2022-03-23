VICTORVILLE, Calif., March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- Recent release "Tres Veces Mojada" from Page Publishing author Brenda García is a riveting piece that follows the journey of a woman whose resolve did not waver despite the sufferings, illness, and failures.

Brenda García, a determined and resilient woman, has completed her new book "Tres Veces Mojada": a gripping account that presents the ups and downs in the life of Brenda. Her heartening life experience showed her that no matter how difficult the circumstances are and no matter how bad the world has turned into, there are still good Samaritans who are willing to help without asking for much in return.

Garcia shares, "This is the story of a 14-year-old girl, the daughter of Guatemalan immigrants, who was born in the United States, lived as an undocumented immigrant in a neighborhood in Guatemala City, Central America, from October 1972 to March 1985.

She was mistreated and robbed by adult women, abandoned on a train, lost, imprisoned, almost raped, hungry and thirsty, occasionally, without a place to sleep, undocumented and in the care of an almost 5-year-old boy. She left Guatemala and traveled through different states of Mexico for approximately two months.

An innocent girl who sang and danced listening to cri-cri songs and even when she hears them, she cries. A girl who grew up without evil, but was still a bit of a fighter for defending others, especially her younger brother.

She decided to share a trip to the United States without imagining everything she would have to go through... I call her trip freedom.

She left, although her father did not know of her departure."

Published by Page Publishing, Brenda García's compelling story showed the risks of living as an undocumented immigrant. The obstacles she went through toughened her up; at the same time, made her more empathetic to the sufferings of other people.

It is a beautifully narrated tale that one can't help but shed a tear or two.

Readers who wish to experience this revealing work can purchase "Tres Veces Mojada" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.

About Page Publishing:

Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1769598/Tres_Veces_Mojada.jpg

SOURCE Page Publishing