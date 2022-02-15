SHERIDAN, Wyo., Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Art101.io, a verified NFT creator across leading NFT marketplaces, announces the final details of their upcoming NFT collection BASED VITALIK. Announced on Vitalik Buterin's birthday, January 31st, BASED VITALIK is a generative NFT collection based on Ethereum's creator. With more than 100 unique traits, including eyewear, hairstyles, jewelry, hats, callbacks, and skin tone variations, BASED VITALIK is unapologetically authentic and unabashed, just like the man himself.

Full details for the BASED VITALIK NFT collection include a final supply of 4,962 NFTs, with a mint price of 0.06 Eth, and a mint date of February 22nd at 9:00 pm PST. In addition, Art101.io NFT collectors who hold an NFT from their collection Non-Fungible Soup will get reserved pre-sale access to BASED VITALIK, with a discounted mint price of 0.03 Eth during a pre-sale period beginning at 5:00 pm PST on mint-day. You can find more information at the BASED VITALIK website.

BASED VITALIK will be the first collection in a new line of Art101.io NFT collections called Crypto-icons, including "Fake-Satoshi" and other famous figures and innovators.

About Art101.io

Art101.io explores iconic 20th-century artists and art movements with generative NFT collections. By investigating artists like Warhol, Mondrian, and the Bauhaus movement, Art101.io hopes to raise the collective 'brow' of the NFT-scene

Since August 2021, Art101.io has minted over 16,000 NFTs across 5 generative collections, generating more than $2 million in sales volume. Art101.io's prominent collections include familiar names like Non-Fungible Soup, MondrianNFT, and Bauhaus Blocks.

Each unique NFT is future-proofed, with provenance and content maintained by decentralized IPFS nodes and stored in multiple formats, including raster and infinitely scalable vector images.

Through providing a combination of quality artwork and reliable coding, Art101.io has obtained various account and collection Verifications with some of the most reputable names in the NFT world, helping reassure prospective collectors that Art101.io NFTs are authentic and well supported. These Verifications include being a Verified NFT Creator on top marketplaces like Opensea and Rarible, and having Verified Collections on marketplaces like Opensea, Mintable.app, FTX, Nifty Gateway, Rarible, and more.

Art101.io's NFT collections stand in strong contrast to expensive and haphazard NFT drops, encouraging a more discerning NFT collector. The release of BASED VITALIK is yet another example of Art101.io's quality and philosophy.

