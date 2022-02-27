GILLETTE, Wyo., Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Kimber Vankirk has completed her new book "Bast, Guardian of Humanity": a gripping and potent fantasy novel that follows Bast as she decides to start over with her life after spending the last thousand years in darkness. She knows, with the help of her family and her priests, she can and will win the war to save humanity from Set's evil intentions.

Author Kimber Vankirk encourages others to pursue their dreams, writing, "You just need to never give up on dreams. Go for it. You never know what may come from it. Just having a dream is not everything. You have to reach out and grab your dream and do it. Make it happen. The only person holding you back is you. Never give up on dreams because they do come true. Knowing that, no matter what you do, you can and will find a way to fulfill your dreams. The author knows she did, and it feels awesome to her. Follow your dreams. They are your dreams. Follow them, and you will succeed."

Published by Page Publishing, Kimber Vankirk's compelling tale invites readers to join Bast in her search for her priests. She knows that no matter what, finding her priests will cure the heartache she has had for a millennium. They are all important to her, and they feel more like a family to her than her own family. All she wants is the ability to protect them and keep them safe from Set and his evilness. She just wants to bring peace to the world. Will the dream come true?

Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase "Bast, Guardian of Humanity" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

