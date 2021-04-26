HAYWARD, Calif., April 26, 2021 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- The book Mis Viajes Con La Abuela was created by Felipe Priego Rodríguez. Felipe is an author who was born in Mexico City in 1985. He moved to the United States of America after his mother's passing.

Rodríguez said this about his book: "Mis Viajes Con La Abuela will take you on an adventure of soul rebirth. Fernando discovers his life mission through constant trips to his personal hell, drawing from his own shadows the hidden answers that give him the keys to change his life completely. Close encounters with his demons put him in the best position to know himself and get out of the pain he just got himself into."

Published by Page Publishing, Felipe Priego Rodríguez's new book Mis Viajes Con La Abuela will take the readers on a heartfelt and thought-provoking journey of renewing vigor and healing from trauma and sorrow in a man's life.

Consumers who wish to partake in a life filled with hope and second chances can purchase Mis Viajes Con La Abuela in any bookstore or online at Apple iTunes, Amazon.com, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries, you can contact Page Publishing, through the following number: 866-315-2708.

