SHERIDAN, Wyo., Dec. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- We take immense pleasure in announcing that JoyofAndroid.com has successfully rebranded to TechSamaritan.com. The new name aligns with a grand mission of helping people take full advantage of technology by making it simple and more accessible.

TechSamaritan firmly believes that change is inevitable. The long-awaited new brand is live with a brand-new name and logo that best represents us.

In a world where technology changes rapidly every instant, TechSamaritan is on a mission to make it simpler, practical, personal, useful, and accessible to everyone. We reassure you that we are only dropping Joy from our names and not from our core values.

TechSamaritan does everything JoyofAndroid did and more, but at a larger scale and will reach a wider audience. TechSamaritan is not exclusive to Android anymore; instead, it talks about any technology that touches all aspects of life. Despite this new transformation, it will continue to be reader-friendly and practical. TechSamaritan will continue Joy of Android's ambitious and enriching journey, adding value to more readers from around the globe.

We are deeply thankful and look forward to your continued support in assisting us with this new venture.

