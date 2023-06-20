LEXINGTON, Ky., June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As previously announced in the April 28, 2023 Proxy Statement, Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ: METC, "Ramaco" or the "Company"), a leading operator and developer of high-quality, low-cost metallurgical coal, will have its virtual Annual Meeting of Shareholders on June 27, 2023, at 1:30 p.m. Eastern Time. You may attend the meeting, submit questions and vote your shares electronically during the meeting via live webcast by visiting www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/METC2023. We recommend that you log in at least 15 minutes before the meeting to ensure you are logged in when the meeting starts.

As explained in the April 28, 2023 Proxy Statement, at this year's meeting you will be asked to vote FOR the election of three directors, FOR the ratification of the selection of MCM CPAs & Advisors LLP as our independent registered public accounting firm for 2023, and to participate in advisory votes to approve our executive compensation and with respect to the frequency of future advisory votes on our executive compensation, all as disclosed in the proxy statement for the meeting.

Your vote is very important to us – participate in the future of Ramaco Resources and exercise your shareholder right by voting your shares right away.

Only shareholders of record at the close of business on April 28, 2023, or their proxy holders, may vote at the meeting. Attendance at the meeting is limited to shareholders or their proxy holders and Ramaco Resources' guests. Only our shareholders or their valid proxy holders may address the meeting.

Ramaco Resources, Inc. is an operator and developer of high-quality, low-cost metallurgical coal in southern West Virginia, southwestern Virginia and southwestern Pennsylvania. Its executive offices are in Lexington, Kentucky, with operational offices in Charleston, West Virginia and Sheridan, Wyoming. The Company currently has three active mining complexes in Central Appalachia and one mine not yet in production near Sheridan, Wyoming which contains large deposits of rare earth elements. Contiguous to the Wyoming mine the Company operates a research and pilot facility related to the production of advanced carbon products and materials from coal. In connection with these activities, it holds a body of roughly 50 intellectual property patents, pending applications, exclusive licensing agreements and various trademarks. News and additional information about Ramaco Resources, including filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, are available at http://www.ramacoresources.com. For more information, contact investor relations at (859) 244-7455.

