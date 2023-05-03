Breaking free from the shackles of traditional norms in jewelry industry, Rosec Jewels is emerging as a one stop online destination for gemstone jewelry that has something in store for everyone. Its standout catalog boasts a unique fusion of classic, vintage, and contemporary pieces that are handcrafted by experienced artisans to best bring out the beauty of 50+ gemstones. Despite facing many challenges, it has never compromised on quality, social values, and ethics.

SHERIDAN, Wyo., May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The gemstone market is booming on a global level and backing that are the stats that imply that it is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2022 to 2033 as opposed to 4.1% recorded between 2018 and 2022. Also, as per a survey conducted by CNBC, the new generation in the USA is more inclined towards colored gemstones for reasons that best resonate with them, with their aesthetic appeal and emotional value being the top-tier ones. There has also been a shift towards online jewelry shopping thanks to the versatile options and attractive price points. But one newbie online seller that has been standing out with its wide variety of gemstone jewelry, without compromising on genuineness and ethical values, is Rosec Jewels. It is emerging as a leading jewelry company that amalgamates technology and craft to breathe life into one-of-a-kind Gemstone jewelry pieces. Driven by the dynamic mission to cater to every sense of style, occasion, and personality while adhering to the highest standards of quality, Rosec best captures its beauty in each style of ring, earrings, bracelet, and necklace.

In a conference with Ankit Gupta, the proud owner of Rosec Jewels, he enlightened us as he spoke of the revolution that Rosec is bringing to the world of gemstone jewelry. He shares, ‒We set up the online business back in August 2019 with the ultimate goal to break the traditional norms and come up with a versatile catalog of gemstone jewelry that has something in store for every bond and occasion. Ever since, we have been making best use of our manufacturing experience of over 20 years to handcraft a unique catalog that is a fusion of classic, contemporary,and vintage pieces. To better cater to our customers' demands, we carry an array of 50+ gemstones that speak to everyone.–

The credit for the steady growth that Rosec has witnessed goes to the constant efforts made at every stage to stay true to the claims that we make. Quoting Ankit Gupta himself, ‒At Rosec Jewels, we don't just promise, we deliver. It is the smallest of efforts that count for us. For instance, we make sure to hand out a paper proof of quality, i.e. the certificate of a reputable gemological laboratory along with the parcel, which ensures the customer, that we only avail gemstones that are legitimate and genuine in every manner. To make online purchasing a hassle-free experience, we also avail 30 days return/exchange and free shipping policy.–

However, the journey of making a place of its own in the cut-throat industry of gemstone jewelry has not been easy for Rosec Jewels but they made it a point to not compromise on their ethics. Sharing his insight on that, Ankit says, ‒While shipping all around the globe, we've made our way to the hearts of many happy customers today. But for that, we've made sure to not let the price war in this competitor flooded market of gemstone jewelry get the better of us. Staying true to that, we source each gemstone abiding by the sustainable standards set by the industry. We also believe in doing our part for society by donating a share for underprivileged children, in partnership with Akshaya Patra Foundation - a 22 years old NGO.–

Everything said and done, Rosec Jewels continues to impress with its strong willpower to go the extra mile to cater to its customers' preferences in every way. It's surely a long journey ahead but we see Rosec going places with the kind of catalog, gemstone quality, and ethics it carries.

