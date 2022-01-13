Merger Facilitates Launch of New Technology Services Practice for Leading Environmental Consulting, Engineering, and Planning Firm

SAN FRANCISCO and PORTLAND, Ore., Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- Environmental Science Associates (ESA) is pleased to announce that it has merged Sitka Technology Group (Sitka) into its operations. Headquartered in Portland, Ore., the 36-person firm will join ESA's new Technology Services practice that will serve clients throughout the United States and beyond.

Founded in California in 1969, ESA has steadily grown into a team of more than 550 employee-owners who provide planning, design, permitting, mitigation, and habitat restoration services for projects serving communities, infrastructure systems, open spaces, and wildlands. Sitka, founded in 2008, develops and manages knowledge infrastructures for conservation, restoration, and sustainable development. The merger is a natural extension of ESA's data management capabilities, providing accelerated strategic growth in a priority service area for its clients.

"It is incredibly exciting to start a new year with this big step forward in ESA's growth, which will greatly benefit our clients, communities, and employee-owners," said Leslie Moulton-Post, ESA President and CEO. "We have long admired the Sitka team's unparalleled experience and expertise in creating and implementing innovative technology services, and we look forward to working together to support our clients and communities in translating data into transparent decisions, powerful solutions, and effective action. These technology services are becoming increasingly integral to all community planning, resource management, and environmental compliance efforts, and will serve clients across all of our markets and growing geographic reach. We are committed to our common foundation of leveraging science and technology to conserve and enhance our natural resources and the health of our communities."

Sitka cofounders Matt Deniston, Brian Knowles, and Keith Steele will assume leadership positions as Vice Presidents within ESA's Technology Services practice, with Deniston serving as Practice Leader. Over the last three years, ESA and Sitka have partnered on projects for several key clients, including the California Department of Water Resources and Los Angeles World Airports. Services have included data management, visualization systems, and mitigation monitoring and reporting programs for these complex projects.

"Joining forces with ESA is a natural fit for the Sitka team, building on our shared values that include commitment to innovation, client service, taking care of our people, and making a positive difference in the world," said Matt Deniston, ESA Sitka Vice President and Technology Services Practice Leader. "I want to thank and acknowledge my cofounders, colleagues, and clients who have supported our mission and vision from the beginning. We are thrilled to be able to continue to serve you in an enhanced capacity."

"The ability to effectively use technology to capture and analyze large and complex sets of data is critical in helping our clients make decisions and communicate clearly with stakeholders," said Mike Leech, ESA Vice President and Technology Services Director. "We have made significant strides in these areas, and the integration of Sitka greatly accelerates our goal of being a leader in this space. I know many of us at ESA have already had the pleasure of working with our new colleagues and share sentiments of enthusiasm and deep respect for their work."

ESA's history includes several notable mergers and acquisitions that have served to deepen the firm's technical services capabilities. Read more about these here.

About Environmental Science Associates

ESA is a prominent environmental services firm, leading the industry in planning and design, environmental science, regulatory compliance, and restoration. ESA works to improve the sustainability and resilience of communities and the natural environment, providing responsive client service and tackling complex environmental challenges. A 100% employee-owned firm, growing thoughtfully and deliberately, ESA invests in its employee-owners across offices in California, the Pacific Northwest, and the Southeastern United States. For more information, visit: www.esassoc.com.

About Sitka Technology Group

Sitka combines people-focused consulting with systems design and software engineering services. Sitka partners with clients to create healthier and more sustainable ecologies, economies, and communities. Sitka has a long history of success in data systems assessment, design, development, implementation, and management. Knowledge infrastructures developed and managed by Sitka deliver optimized outcomes for projects including watershed partnerships and international programs. For more information, visit: www.sitkatech.com.

# # #

Contact: Laura Lance / Reilly Payne Adrienne Centano Studio PR ESA 707-477-6606 / 415-686-2338 206-576-3786 laura@studiopr.com / reilly@studiopr.com acentano@esassoc.com

Logo -https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1725607/Environmental_Science_Associates___sitka_Logos.jpg

SOURCE Environmental Science Associates