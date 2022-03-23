Recent release "Diarios de Sol" from Page Publishing author Marisol Elias is a remarkable read about a determined young woman who believes that finding her origins will complete her being.

SAN JOSE, Calif., March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- Marisol Elias, a graduate of Psychology, a born creative, and a self-sufficient woman, has completed her new book "Diarios de Sol": a gripping novel that takes the readers through the ups and downs of Sol's life. She grew up in a foster home and all her life she wondered about who she really is. Not knowing where she came from, Sol feels so lost. This is her emotionally charged journey with underlying psychological tones.

Elias shares, "The only barrier is in your mind. How many times do we forget ourselves? When they ask you who you are, you usually answer with your name or even your profession. But do we really know who we are? Novel with psychological overtones, since we cannot change what we do not know exists.

Sol is a little girl who was abandoned in a foster home at birth, and during her journey she searches for clues about her roots, acquiring self-knowledge, becoming a cunning and beautiful cellist, with warm friendships, and enemies due to her brilliance, getting involved with the ecstasy, love, deaths, betrayals, mafias, in search of their truth.

You were born to distinguish yourself, let nothing stop you."

Published by Page Publishing, Marisol Elias' stirring story packed with intriguing circumstances that will keep the readers on edge.

Sol's journey highlights the importance of self-knowledge and self-love.

Readers who wish to experience this potent work can purchase "Diarios de Sol" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

