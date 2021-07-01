SHERIDAN, Wyo., July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Lifestyle Asset Group, a Co-Ownership company offering shared ownership of luxury second homes, based in Fort Collins, Colorado has just signed agreements for a joint venture partnership with Luxury Shares LLC.

The Boards of Directors of both companies have unanimously approved the transaction under which Luxury Shares, a Fractional Ownership Sales and Marketing Firm will become the Marketing and Sales Operation of Lifestyle Asset Group to strengthen the communications and relationships in the market and help potential buyers to understand this unique model and its alternative benefits to traditional vacation home ownership.

Karla Jones, Co-founder of Lifestyle Asset Group LLC said, "I have been very impressed with the professionalism, experience and technical abilities of Luxury Shares. Mark Newman and William Newman have established a unique company bringing extensive marketing and sales expertise to a very specific market. Their methodology, making data-driven decisions and core values as a company make them a great partner in this second homeownership market which we know can only help in our efforts for growth as a company. We are looking forward to long-term future success working with them."

ABOUT LIFESTYLE ASSET GROUP

Lifestyle Asset Group has been providing smart and sensible investments in co-owning second homes since 2013 with many happy families as testament to their success. As a company, they are very numbers orientated and excel in fine detail which is one vital element in this business that is necessary and to communicate clearly to each buyer the intricacies of each investment.

"The combination of our Sales & Marketing Infrastructure and the expertise that Lifestyle Asset Group displays in this secondary market can only mean more success in this collaboration working together using our respective knowledge and skills." - Mark Newman, Co-Founder & Executive Sales Director at Luxury Shares.

ABOUT LUXURY SHARES

Luxury Shares started selling fractional real estate in Costa Rica, which led them to start building out an all-in-one Fractional platform via Just Coded, a London development firm.

They are currently in development, creating a crowdfunding platform for the fractional market, working with private homeowners to release equity and sell those equity shares to other investors in a managed LLC. The platform will enable registration, KYC, payment of shares, and attorney custodian of share ownership, as well as the maintenance and booking of the properties.

Aside from the Platform Development, Luxury Shares' main asset is its knowledge of the relationship sales process, high net worth investor demographics, and marketing expertise.

NEW FINANCED CO-OWNERSHIP SHARES IN CAPE COD

Luxury Shares will be initially focused on a new and exciting model with this new partnership, which is financed equity shares within Cape Cod.

Many potential buyers are becoming priced out of the market and so now via a funding partner, Lifestyle Asset Group can offer 1/5th shares of a 2.5 Million Dollar Home with 65% of the home financed for these 5 co-owners. This creates a smart and sensible investment by owning a 1/5th share, making this opportunity even more accessible to own a stunning home in Cape Cod.

Media Contact

Mark Newman, Luxury Shares, +1 (561) 933-8847, mark@luxuryshares.com

William Newman, Luxury Shares, (844) 264-1055, info@luxuryshares.com

