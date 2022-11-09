FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich., Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RHP Properties today announced its partnership with the American Red Cross Colorado & Wyoming Region and a $10,000 donation for its year round Home Fire Campaign to raise awareness about fire safety and prevention. The partnership is the second of its kind for RHP Properties, building upon its work with the American Red Cross Michigan Region, and a larger initiative to provide such programs in RHP communities nationwide.

"Sound the Alarm" is a critical component designed to educate people about fire safety through home visits.

Campaign efforts focused on all 16 RHP communities in Wyoming and included "Sound the Alarm", a critical component designed to educate people about fire safety through home visits. RHP employees teamed up with American Red Cross volunteers in four cities throughout the state to provide fire safety training for 235 residents, and they installed a total of 192 new alarms in 127 homes.

"The well-being of our residents is a priority for us and growing our regional American Red Cross partnerships to provide door-to-door fire education and fire alarm safety checks is one that clearly saves lives," said Ross Partrich, CEO of RHP Properties. "A heartfelt thank you to the incredible network of volunteers who worked tirelessly to get this critical message out."

In addition to recommending monthly testing of smoke alarms, residents were educated on how to prepare your household in the event of a fire. Practicing a 2-minute fire drill twice a year, determining a safe meeting place, and using a downloadable worksheet to draw a home's floor plan and escape routes were part of the program.

Home fires claim seven lives every day, but having working smoke alarms can cut the risk of death by half, according to the American Red Cross.

The RHP Communities include: Breazeale, Laramie; Green Valley Village, Casper; Hidden Hills, Casper; Plainview, Casper; Terrace, Casper; Terrace II, Casper; Eastview, Gillette; Highview, Gillette; Park Plaza, Gillette; Westview, Gillette; Big Country, Cheyenne; Englewood Village, Cheyenne; Cimmaron Village, Cheyenne.

About RHP Properties

Founded in 1988, RHP Properties is the nation's largest privately held owner and operator of manufactured home communities with managed assets of more than $6B, including 369 manufactured home communities nationwide, totaling about 80,083 homes in 30 states. Headquartered in Farmington Hills, Michigan, RHP Properties employs more than 1,000 professionals. For more information visit www.rhp.com.

