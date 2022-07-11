Ted Harvey of Cody, Wyoming has joined Mason Morse Ranch Company Real Estate Brokerage Firm as an Associate Broker. Ted's primary focus is on farm and ranch land, recreational ranches, hunting and fishing properties. Ted is an experienced ranch land expert, working on ranch properties as a ranch hand, property manager and real estate broker for more than 26 years. He has an extensive knowledge in water rights, grazing permits, special use permits, cattle ranch, farms and guest ranch operations, marketing and sales.

CODY, Wyo., July 11, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ted is one of the very few Accredited Land Consultants in Wyoming and is the past President of the Wyoming Chapter of the Realtors Land Institute. The Accredited Land Consultant (ALC) Designation is given to land real estate agents who have proven to be the most educated, experienced, and trustworthy land sales professionals in the industry. All ALCs have completed a rigorous education program, are certified to have a depth of experience in the industry and are recognized as the most elite land real estate agents.

With more than 12 years specifically working on farm and ranch real estate transactions, Ted's experience ranges from small 50-acre ranches to 60,000 acre working and recreational ranches. The knowledge gained from these multifaceted transactions combines with his extensive knowledge of farm and ranch properties in Wyoming offers his clients exceptional advantage in marketing and selling ranch properties throughout Wyoming.

Mason & Morse Ranch Company is a trusted brand in western farm, ranch and recreational real estate sales across the country. Our company culture is bred from a foundation of cowboy ethics. Our professional real estate experience comes from actual boots on the ground, hands on experience farming, ranching, managing, guiding, hunting and fishing.

"Ted Harvey is perfect example of a western ranch broker with live it to know it experience and an honest approach", said Bart Miller Managing Broker, Mason Morse Ranch Company.

Hard work is not something we talk about, it's something we do. We are committed to our clients. We bring forward new and innovative ways to market the finest farms and ranches for sale across the country…And if you are looking to buy we know what to look for in a quality property and where to find it, Miller continued.

To learn more about Ted and Mason & Morse Ranch Company, visit https://www.ranchland.com/all-brokers/ted-harvey or call 307-699-4114.

About Mason Morse Ranch Company

A leading provider of farm, ranch and recreational land brokerage services across the American west. Professional services include real estate brokerage, auction and market analysis. With roots dating back to 1961 in the Roaring Fork Valley near Aspen, Colorado, the Ranch Company specializes in helping clients buy and sell high-value and large acreage farm, ranch and recreational land properties. Combined, Mason & Morse Ranch Company agents offer clients more than 133 years of experience in real estate land sales and acquisitions. http://www.ranchland.com 877-207-9700

About Ted Harvey

Ted Harvey spent over 20 years working on and managing dude ranches and cattle operations in Wyoming, Montana and Colorado. This experience gave him a deep appreciation for the land, ranching culture in the west and the legacy of the ranching way of life. With over a decade of ranch real estate experience, Ted Harvey is highly respected in the ranch real estate market.

Achievements:

2019 Ted was unanimously elected President of the Wyoming Chapter of the Realtors Land Institute.

2019 Yellowstone Land Consultants was awarded America's Best Brokerages by the Land Report.

2019 Licensed Drone Pilot

2016 Ted was awarded the Accredited Land Consultant (ALC) designation from the Realtors Land Institute. There are approximately 1.5 million licensed real estate agents in the US. Of that number only about 600 agents have received the ALC designation, and in Wyoming there are only 13.

