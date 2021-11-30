SHERIDAN, Wyo., Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Metro One Telecommunications Inc. (OTCMarkets: WOWI) ("Metro One") today announced that its wholly owned Israeli subsidiary, Stratford Ltd ("Shelfy" or "Shelfy.io") added Country Wine & Spirits ("CWS"), San Diego's leading wine and spirits purveyor, as its newest client. CWS, part of LQR House is Shelfy's first U.S.-based client and joins a growing roster of companies that have chosen Shelfy's mobile commerce platform to enhance their online presence and provide their customers with an innovative and frictionless mobile shopping experience.

Mobile commerce ("mCommerce") is growing at a remarkable rate, accounting for 53.9% of all e-commerce sales in 2021 and as much as 87% of online product searches. Marketers now expect mCommerce to become the main channel for online purchases. [1]

With 8 retail locations in San Diego County and nationwide shipping in 47 states, this partnership allows CWS to unify its brand into one experience, one journey.

As the market share of mCommerce continues to grow, it has the potential to become a major shopping channel and will greatly influence consumer shopping habits. As a result, it's imperative for e-commerce businesses to use mobile devices as an additional point of contact for their customers, which can be easier said than done.

For less tech-savvy retailers, the transition from a traditional to a fully digital shopping experience may seem daunting, if not impossible. That's where Shelfy's mCommerce platform comes in. Utilizing a combination of mobile technology, AI and machine learning, the platform enables retailers to easily build and customize their own mobile app through a drag-and-drop interface. Retailers like CWS who rely on repeat customers can now significantly increase their customer retention, cart size and customer lifetime value by being just a swipe away.

Bianca Meger, CEO of Metro One said: "We are very excited to onboard CWS as our very first U.S.-based customer. It's an important milestone for Metro One and our Israeli subsidiary, Stratford, validating the need for a platform that enables retailers to add mobile as an additional channel to their brand. It's a pleasure to work with forward-thinking brands like CWS. Through collaborations like these, we know more together than we can know by ourselves. This goes a long way in helping tech companies such as ourselves to further improve and personalize the customer's mobile shopping experience."

The mCommerce platform is powered by Metro One's Israeli subsidiary, Shelfy.io. Shelfy.io's newly developed next-generation SaaS solution is expected to launch in early Q2 2022 with direct integration to Shopify, WooCommerce and Magento. For more information, visit www.shelfy.io.

About Metro One Telecommunications Inc. OTCMarkets: WOWI

Metro One is the parent company of Shelfy (www.shelfy.io), a next-gen, instant mobile commerce platform enhanced with a proprietary digital advertising media suite tool. The platform enables online and offline retailers to rapidly leverage existing customer data for an interactive shopping experience – without coding. Shelfy's mobile commerce product suite includes an mCommerce Platform, mCommerce Enterprise Platform, Digital Media Suite and fully comprehensive Instore Engagement Suite. Shelfy empowers businesses to grow their customer retention, engagement, and their revenues, with minimum hassle.

About Country, Wine & Spirits

Country Wine & Spirits is San Diego's Premier Wine & Spirits Purveyor. Offering unmatched beverage service with competitive pricing, and a tradition of upscale service. Country Wine & Spirits provides fine wines, a variety of liquor/spirits, craft and imported beers, premium imported cigars, and exotic tobacco accessories. CWS is part of LQR House the one-stop-shop for everything related to alcohol and is a house of brands mastering supply, sales, and distribution.

