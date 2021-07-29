PHOENIX, July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- Claribel Suarez Lopez has a BD. in Psychology (1983), by the University of Las Villas, Villa Clara, Cuba, evaluated by the American Association of Collegiate Registrars and Admissions Officers US (AACRAO), by the Word Communication International US, a Master in Natural and Traditional Medicine (1999), by the Medical University of Santiago de Cuba, Cuba, evaluated by Word Comunication International. US, Diploma in Therapeutic Hypnosis (2001), from the Medical University of Santiago de Cuba, Cuba. The author has 30 years of professional experience, providing direct care and support to children, youth and adults in clinical and educational settings.

Through the book, initially, you can know what stress is, evaluate different types of stressors according to their source of origin, whether they are biological, psychological or social, and according to time, know where the term stress arose, which occurs in our body when we are stressed, in addition, in this, you can find the different factors that make us more or less vulnerable to stress, realize how stress and personality are related, as well as, our modes of action can lead us to stress at a certain time. Later on, examples are given where negative ways of acting that lead us to become ill are shown, where the relationship between stress and illness is highlighted, clearly showing the relationship that is established between the psyche or the mind and the soma or body and vice versa. Here, you will be able to realize how certain attitudes are negative ways of acting, and you will find which attitudes lead you to be able to control stressful situations and, at a certain moment, to be able to deal with it in a better way to escape unscathed, and so on, to achieve a healthier lifestyle. Finally, techniques are put in their hands to be able to face, in a better way, stress.

Published by Page Publishing, Claribel Suárez López's immensely beneficial book guides its readers to live a mentally stable and healthier life by recognizing weaknesses and strengths.

Since stress is an inevitable part of one's life, the best way to have a healthier life is to manage this emotion, and this publication is the perfect self-care book for that.

