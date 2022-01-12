HOUSTON, Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- EOG Resources, Inc. (EOG) will host a conference call and webcast to discuss fourth quarter and full year 2021 results on Friday, February 25, 2022, at 9 a.m. Central time (10 a.m. Eastern time). Please visit the Investors/Events & Presentations page on the EOG website to access a live webcast of the conference call. If you are unable to listen to the live webcast, a replay will be available for one year.    

If you have any questions, please contact Angie Lewis at 713-651-6722.

About EOG

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE: EOG) is one of the largest crude oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in the United States with proved reserves in the United States and Trinidad. To learn more visit www.eogresources.com.  

Investor Contacts

David Streit  713-571-4902

Neel Panchal  713-571-4884

Media and Investor Contact

Kimberly Ehmer  713-571-4676

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/eog-resources-schedules-conference-call-and-webcast-of-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-2021-results-for-february-25-2022-301459880.html

SOURCE EOG Resources, Inc.

