Xulon Press presents a teaching to motivate Christians to enhance their walk with the Lord and have a closer relationship with the Creator God.

WRIGHT, Wyo., April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author Bruce Zavatsky equips Christian readers with the necessary motivation to return to discipleship in A Nation of No Fear of God ($12.49, paperback, 9781662846335; $5.99, e-book, 9781662846342).

Mr. Zavatsky penned this book based on the Corinthians scripture that says, "… what comes upon me daily: my deep concern for all the churches." You see, he started to recognize that religion and culture were slowly making their way into the churches of today and this did not slow down. Mr. Zavatsky witnessed the authority of Christ and His Word being overwhelmed by today's world. His book explores what he considers the problem; the majority of people are hanging onto every word and being influenced by their false teaching. He believes the issue is clearly evident, even among many well-known leaders in the Christian community. Mr. Zavatsky will explain to readers how using the Word of God can actually provide much needed hope to persevere through tough times.

"About a year ago, the Lord laid it upon my heart to write this book," said Mr. Zavatsky. "Early in my Christian life, the Lord showed me the importance of Biblical discipleship. Most churches of today do not see this need as an essential part of spiritual growth. If that were true, then how could we possibly encourage and equip people today? I firmly believe the only way to encourage people and offer them hope is to get back to basic discipleship."

Bruce Zavatsky was not raised in a Christian home, but rather in a religious home. There was an atmosphere of "morality," but it was subjective. Then, in 1989, Jesus Christ became real to him and his life started to change. He discovered the difference between religion and Christianity. Mr. Zavatsky explains that it was not about how "good" a man could be, but how much God has already done for the man, in and through the finished work of Jesus Christ.

Mr. Zavatsky studied theology and Bible History at Frontier School of the Bible. Then God led him to earn a Bachelor of Divinity from Trinity Bible College. He has been blessed to serve as a teacher, deacon, interim pastor and currently the pastor of a small church in Wyoming. Mr. Zavatsky enjoys writing, playing with his dog, Sachi, and taking long walks in the neighborhood. He also enjoys traveling around the country, meeting new people and sharing Christ as opportunities arise. According to the author, it was God's love for him that compelled him to share all He has given, with all who desire to know Him.

###

Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 15,000 titles published to date. A Nation of No Fear of God is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.

Media Contact

Bruce Zavatsky, Salem Author Services, (307) 689-1603, zavatskyzoo@gmail.com

SOURCE Xulon Press