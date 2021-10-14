JACKSON HOLE, Wyo., Oct. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "There's a reason Yellowstone National Park is known as 'America's Serengeti,'" writes Men's Journal, recommending the winter snow coach safaris from Wildlife Expeditions of Teton Science Schools as one of its top 10 picks for "awesome wildlife-centric trips waiting to be discovered throughout the U.S." Encouraging readers to "Take a Walk on the Wild Side," the magazine notes Yellowstone's 3,500 square miles as home to the largest concentration of mammals in the lower 48 states – including the elusive wolf – and calls out the Wildlife Expeditions tours based out of Jackson, Wyoming, "to find these apex predators on the hunt in their snowy natural habitat."

Wolf tracking in Yellowstone is at its height during winter months and peaks in February during breeding season across Wyoming, Montana and Idaho. As Jackson Hole's original safari tour provider, Wildlife Expeditions has a well-earned reputation of more than 20 years of wildlife spotting expertise, so guests are in the right place at the right time for viewing creatures in the wild. At the same time, adventures are grounded in the nuanced scientific approach of the tour company's nonprofit parent, Teton Science Schools, creating exceptional "edu-vacational" experiences that take a deep dive into the context of the remarkable Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem.

While wolves are a winter favorite for wildlife viewing, Wildlife Expeditions' expert guides know best viewing spots for a variety of animal sightings, which in winter may include bison, elk, moose, bighorn sheep, coyotes, trumpeter swans, eagles and more. Guides also share information about Yellowstone's famed, scenic thermal features, including Old Faithful, Upper Geyser Basin and West Thumb Geyser Basin.

Uniquely with the arrival of winter, park roads close to the public and only a special few can witness Yellowstone in its snowy winter splendor, where the wildlife outnumber the people. Guests ride comfortably in Mercedes-Benz snow coaches specially designed with rubberized Mattracks® for extraordinary traction to comfortably navigate the park's snow-packed roads, and large roof hatches are customized for wildlife spotting and photography. Guests also enjoy use of provided binoculars, high-quality spotting scopes and adult and kid guidebooks, as well as YakTrax traction devices and walking poles for opportunities to explore on foot.

See Yellowstone's wonders as so few have, cloaked in its dramatic winter mantle, with Wildlife Expeditions Private Yellowstone Snow Coach Tour. The full-day (12-hour) private adventure is $2,500 for up to 4 people; $2,900 for 5 up to a maximum of 9 guests. Closer to Jackson, Wildlife Expeditions' winter experiences include the Private Grand Teton Winter Wildlife Tour through Grand Teton National Park, surrounding National Forest lands, and the National Elk Refuge, where thousands of the magnificent animals over-winter annually. The full-day (8-hour) experience is the safari company's "signature tour for avid wildlife viewers with a love for natural history, cultural history, and interpretive learning." Price is $1,000 for up to 4 people; $1,350 for 5-9.

New for 2021-22, Wildlife Expeditions is offering a Private Winter Wildlife, Art & Sleigh Tour. The indoor-outdoor full-day (8-hour) excursion includes a morning wildlife tour in Grand Teton National Park, lunch, admission to the renowned National Museum of Wildlife Art, and a sleigh ride on the National Elk Refuge (price is $1,250 for up to 4 people; $1,750 for 5-9). And perfect for families, the new Private Winter Grand Teton Family Adventure takes a kid-friendly approach with a shorter, 6-hour day that includes wildlife tracking and viewing and immersive activities, along with snacks, beverages and regular breaks (price is $1,000 for up to 4; $1,350 for 5-9). All Wildlife Expeditions' winter safaris are offered December 15, 2021 – March 31, 2022, with special holiday rates available December 18, 2021, to January 2, 2022.

About Wildlife Expeditions of Teton Science Schools:

With a mission of inspiring curiosity, engagement and leadership through transformative educational travel experiences, Wildlife Expeditions of Teton Science Schools has a well-earned reputation of leading exceptional safari tours and locating wild animals in the wilderness in and around Yellowstone and Grand Teton National Parks. Jackson Hole, Wyoming's premier and original safari provider, Wildlife Expeditions offers family-friendly educational tours year-round in a stunning natural environment. The wildlife tour company has been featured in Conde Nast Traveler, as a bucket-list destination by the Travel Channel.com, as one of "10 Amazing Adventures" worldwide by USA Today and is a TripAdvisor 2020 Travelers' Choice winner. Wildlife Expeditions is just one of many program areas of Teton Science Schools, a non-profit 501(c)(3) educational organization based around place-based education. Follow Wildlife Expeditions on Instagram @wildlifeexpeditions and on Facebook @wildlifeexpeditionstss. For more information or to book a tour, visit http://www.tetonscience.org.

