Cybersecurity Industry Leader Selected for Award in Back-to-Back Years

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., May 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CISO Global (NASDAQ: CISO), an industry leader as a managed cybersecurity and compliance provider, today announced its CEO and founder, David Jemmett, has been recognized as a 2023 Phoenix Titan 100 recipient. Jemmett was also recognized with the award in 2022, making him a two-time consecutive winner.

The Titan 100 program recognizes Phoenix's Top 100 CEOs and C-level executives. They are the area's most accomplished business leaders in their industry using criteria that includes demonstrating exceptional leadership, vision, and passion. Collectively, the 2023 Phoenix Titan 100 and their companies employ over 43,000 individuals and generate upward of $11 billion dollars in annual revenues, representing technology, healthcare, construction/real estate, banking/finance, professional services, hospitality, human resources, and non-profit organizations, among others. Winners will be honored at an awards ceremony on September 24, 2023, at Desert Diamond Arena.

Over the past year, Jemmett has led CISO Global (formerly Cerberus Sentinel) through an international expansion, a full rebrand, and 150% year over year growth in revenue from 2021. Jemmett and his leadership team successfully expanded into Latin America through the acquisition of three companies: CUATROi, NLT Secure, and Arkavia. Under his oversight, the company has built a comprehensive suite of cybersecurity and compliance solutions, including two (2) security operations centers (SOC), IT managed services, security architecture and engineering, audit and compliance, and security testing.

"The Titan 100 are changing the way that business is done in Phoenix. These preeminent leaders have built a distinguished reputation that is unrivaled and preeminent in their field. We proudly recognize the Titan 100 for their efforts to shape the future of the Phoenix business community. Their achievements create a profound impact that makes an extraordinary difference for their clients and employees across the nation," says Jaime Zawmon, President of Titan CEO.

"I'm thrilled to be selected as a Titan 100 award recipient for the second consecutive year, and honored to be recognized alongside such an impressive group of Arizona business leaders," said David Jemmett, CEO and founder, CISO Global. "CISO Global is on a mission to demystify and accelerate our clients' journey to cyber resilience and we're proud of the steps we continue to take toward that mission each day."

A cybersecurity industry leader and successful entrepreneur, Jemmett founded CISO Global in 2019. Jemmett has more than 35 years of executive management and technology experience in cybersecurity consulting services, healthcare, compliance, government regulations, telecommunications, and managed services.

About CISO Global

CISO Global (NASDAQ: CISO) is an industry leader as a managed cybersecurity and compliance provider. The company is rapidly expanding by acquiring world-class cybersecurity, secured managed services and compliance companies with top-tier talent that utilize the latest technology to create innovative solutions to protect the most demanding businesses and government organizations against continuing and emerging security threats and compliance obligations. For more information about the company, visit us on LinkedIn, Twitter or at ciso.inc.

