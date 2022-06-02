Recent release "A Marble Story" from Page Publishing author Liz Batton is a charmingly illustrated book introducing a woodcarver who discovers that the beauty and variability in the colored stones he collect on his daily walks represent the myriad feelings, from happiness to melancholy, that mark the vicissitudes of human life.

CASPER, Wyo., June 3, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Liz Batton, a dreamer who has had to look for the good on stormy days, has completed her new book "A Marble Story": a joyful work inspired by a dream and a desire to find the silver lining in any cloud.

This is the story of how a lonely person found joy in his daily walks. Finding new marbles every day showed him the hidden joy all around us.

Published by Page Publishing, Liz Batton's engrossing book is a delightful choice for readers of all ages.

Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase "A Marble Story" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

