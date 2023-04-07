CedCommerce Emerges as Leader in Spring Sales Compensation Reports by G2, Topping the Charts in Customer Satisfaction and Market Presence

SHERIDAN, Wyo., April 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CedCommerce, a leading multichannel eCommerce enabler, has been named the leader in four Spring Sales Compensation reports by G2, the world's largest and most trusted software marketplace. The company leads in the Spring 2023 Grid report, which ranks vendors on a customer satisfaction rating and marketing presence, and the Spring 2023 Momentum report, which grades them on momentum and market presence.

CedCommerce emerged as the #1 Multichannel Retail Software with a 91% G2 Satisfaction score in Ease of use, 92% Ease of admin, 95% ease of doing business with, and more.

Achieving an overall score of 4.6 out of 5 and the highest Quality of Support score of 97%, CedCommerce topped the charts in numerous Grid Reports and Index Reports across the following categories:

Small-Business Grid® Report for Multichannel Retail | Spring 2023,

Small-Business Relationship Index for Multichannel Retail | Spring 2023,

Relationship Index for Multichannel Retail | Spring 2023,

Small-Business Usability Index for Multichannel Retail | Spring 2023,

Grid® Report for Multichannel Retail | Spring 2023

CedCommerce's scores outperformed other vendors, including ChannelAdvisor, Feedonomics, and SellBrite, across categories.

"At CedCommerce, our mission has been to simplify multichannel e-commerce for our partners and clients. We're proud to have been recognized internationally, which validates our commitment to solving real seller problems and maximizing visibility,"said Mr. Abhishek Jaiswal, Co-Founder, and CEO CedCommerce. "As we move forward, we remain dedicated to eliminating complexities and innovating to make online selling even more accessible."

The G2 Grid reports are based on genuine user reviews signifying which product has the most customer satisfaction and market presence. Following are a couple of recent G2 customer reviews for CedCommerce:

" CedCommerce offers a great plugin and holds a great team of support staff. "



"Cedcommerce came to our rescue just in time when we needed to expand our business and lower our resource use to manage inventory on different platforms."

" CedCommerce has the right tool and solutions to serve its clients. "



"We needed the right solution for our client, and CedCommerce had the right tool to serve. The team is very responsive and quickly resolves any technical issue."

"We are thrilled and humbled to be recognized as the leader in four Spring Sales Compensation reports by G2, topping the charts in customer satisfaction and market presence. Our team has worked tirelessly to simplify multichannel selling for our partners and clients, and this recognition is a testament to our commitment to excellence. We are grateful to our customers for their support and trust in CedCommerce, and we remain dedicated to innovating and eliminating complexities in multichannel e-commerce to make it accessible for all," said Mr. Himanshu Rauthan, Co-Founder, CedCommerce.

"Rankings on G2 reports are based on data provided to us by real software buyers," said Sara Rossio, Chief Product Officer at G2. "Potential buyers know they can trust these insights when researching and selecting software because they're rooted in vetted, verified, and authentic reviews."

Learn more about what real users have to say about CedCommerce on G2's review page.

About G2

G2 is the world's largest and most trusted software marketplace. More than 80 million people annually — including employees at all of the Fortune 500 — use G2 to make smarter software decisions based on authentic peer reviews. Thousands of software and services companies of all sizes partner with G2 to build their reputation, manage their software spend, and grow their business – including Salesforce, HubSpot, Zoom, and Adobe. To learn more about where you go for software, visit www.g2.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About CedCommerce

CedCommerce is a leading multichannel enabler that helps online merchants expand their business to international marketplaces like Amazon, eBay, Walmart, Etsy, Google, and more via secure, optimized, and scalable integration tools and technologies. With 50+ sales channel tools for Shopify, WooCommerce, Prestashop, Magento, and BigCommerce, over 40,000 merchants across the globe have benefited from CedCommerce's multichannel capabilities. Highly recommended by G2, Trustpilot, Capterra, Webretailer, Cuspera, and Serchen, CedCommerce enables smooth onboarding and streamlined product data feed flow.

Visit CedCommerce or follow them on LinkedIn, YouTube, Facebook, and Twitter for more.

