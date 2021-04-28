DUBOIS, Wyo., April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Museum of Military Vehicles (NMMV) announced today that its new Korean and Vietnam War Gallery will open Wednesday, May 26, 2021. The 40,000 square-foot, multi-million dollar gallery uses immersive dioramas, interactive exhibits, oral histories, vehicles, and other artifacts to honor the millions of Americans who served in these two wars.

"Our museum was voted one of the ten best new attractions in the U.S. in 2020 on the strength of our World War II Gallery," said Dan Starks, Founder and Chairman of NMMV. "We raise the bar in our Korean and Vietnam War Gallery by making the exhibits even more immersive and captivating."

The Korean War sometimes is called The Forgotten War. Not at NMMV! More than 5 million Americans served in the Korean War between June 1950 and July 1953. Approximately 140,000 were killed or wounded. Visit the museum to find out why along with how the American experience in the Korean War impacted American conduct during the Vietnam War.

Over 3 million Americans served in the Vietnam War. More than 200,000 were killed or wounded during their service. Many more died afterwards from their exposure to Agent Orange. More than 200,000 veterans still suffer from PTSD. Come to the museum to learn more about the Vietnam War and about why our veterans and their families deserve so much appreciation from all of us.

About the National Museum of Military Vehicles

NMMV is a privately funded, 140,000 square-foot facility located near Dubois, WY. The museum is home to more than 450 military vehicles, the largest private collection in the world.

The museum is a 501(c) non-profit organization whose mission is "to honor the service and sacrifice of veterans and their families, educate next generations on the history of American freedom, and share historic military vehicles."

The museum's World War II gallery opened to the public in August 2020.

