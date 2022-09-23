FARGO, N.D., Sept. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- Recent release "Dare with Me!" from Page Publishing author Tony Hernández is a powerful piece on the life of a great master whom everyone thought was the smartest man in the world.

Tony Hernández, a former officer at the US Navy, a native of Cuba who was orphaned at the early age of nine, has completed his new book "Dare with Me!": a gripping fiction that talks about the history of Cuba under Fidel Castro Rus. Tony Hernández uses fantasy and theological elements in presenting his work. It's profoundly done, just with the right balance of historical facts and fiction. His creative wit is also commendable in this one.

Hernández shares, "In my walk through this world, I have realized that every man believes God on his house, and everyone takes for granted that the butler who rules his property is the same devil who wears and wears. Cara and Cross of the same coin. I choose to narrate the legend of the great master of how in each historical moment, step by step, he managed to turn mentalism into a way of life, full of excesses riches and most importantly with a power over human. Here I leave the story of the grandfather of those who believe themselves mentalists throughout the universe."

Published by Page Publishing, Tony Hernández's thought-provoking tale about a great master who created a family empire and defied the forecasts of universal history.

It's a captivating fictional read and tackles quite a number of important social and political issues.

Readers who wish to experience this compelling work can purchase "Dare with Me!" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.

About Page Publishing:

Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1903461/Page_Publishing_Tony_Hernandez.jpg

SOURCE Page Publishing