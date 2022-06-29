NATIONAL CITY, Calif., June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- Recent release "¡El Poder del Miedo! y del Engaño" from Page Publishing authors Tomás Hernández M. and Patricia Hernández G. is a brilliant novel that follows a man who escaped death many times and has fell into various circumstances that took him to several ups and downs before fulfilling his fate.

Tomás Hernández M., an author who ventured into the art of literature, painting, sculpture, and music; and Patricia Hernández G., his co-author and daughter with a passion in writing, have completed their new book "¡El Poder del Miedo! y del Engaño": a riveting manuscript telling a tale about a man that went through life experiences, even spiritual, that shaped him into becoming the person that he is now with the life that destiny wanted for him.

The authors share, "This is a story like many others:

Fate took Santos to places and circumstances that he never imagined. Four times he believed he would die, but his Angel always rescued him from fear and deception. His experiences became a fortune next to the love that destiny had reserved for him.

He lived experiences so strong that they are hard to believe, especially the spiritual experiences that filled him with fear, a fear that confused a doctor and aroused the greed of another unscrupulous doctor who, taking advantage of his authority as general director of health, provoked a horrible confrontation between civilians and soldiers, who, obeying orders to protect a town, ended up staining the plaza and the streets of the same town with blood, which they intended to protect from an epidemic.

Unfortunately, that's how orders are obeyed! These types of misfortunes happen anywhere in the world."

Published by Page Publishing, Tomás Hernández M. and Patricia Hernández G.'s book is an engaging read of a fascinating tale about fate, choices, and life itself. It will share the story and experiences of one man whose misfortunes led him to finding his true self.

