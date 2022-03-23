NEW YORK, March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- Recent release "Where Do All Birds Go When They Pass Away?" from Page Publishing author Lovely Munoz is a heartwarming story about a curious girl whose dad told her about what birds could become when they pass away.

Lovely Munoz, a charismatic girl who attends Lafayette Elementary, has completed her new book "Where Do All Birds Go When They Pass Away?": a brilliant picture tale that follows Lovely as she learns about birds and where they go after they die. It brings out the amazing beauty of nature and life itself.

"Lovely and her dad would always take a walk in the park, but every time they would take this walk, Lovely always noticed her dad would stop in front of an enormous tree. So being the curious girl she was, she asked her dad why he would always look at that tree. Then her dad told her to look at the very top of this tree. There she saw the most beautiful and majestic thing she had ever seen. What she saw was many, many birds of all kinds on the tree. So, the father told his little girl, 'Today I will tell you the story that your grandpa told me when I was your age of where all birds go when they pass away.'"

Published by Page Publishing, Lovely Munoz's illustrated read glorifies the beauty of nature and how fascinating life is. Young readers will love this book as it celebrates the splendor of living things and the wonder of Mother Earth.

Readers who wish to experience this captivating work can purchase "Where Do All Birds Go When They Pass Away?" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.

About Page Publishing:

Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1768679/Where_Do_All_Birds_Go_When_They_Pass_Away.jpg

SOURCE Page Publishing