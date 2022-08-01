Wyoming Manufacturing Business Segment of Grobet USA. has been rebranded as WYBUR Tools, the Wyoming production facility manufactures high-quality industrial burs in carbide and high-speed steel, supplying professional technicians and skilled workers through a broad distribution network.

HICKSVILLE, N.Y., August 01, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Designatronics, Inc., has acquired the manufacturing business segment of Grobet USA, located in Cheyenne, Wyoming. Rebranded as WYBUR Tools, the Wyoming production facility manufactures high-quality industrial burs in carbide and high-speed steel, supplying professional technicians and skilled workers through a broad distribution network.

Designatronics executives stated that the acquisition of WYBUR Tools, formerly Grobet USA Manufacturing, would expand its product offerings and manufacturing capabilities, as well as complement its other brands, Stock Drive Products/Sterling Instrument (SDP/SI), Quality Bearings & Components (QBC), and QTC Metric Gears.

Robert Kufner, CEO and President, Designatronics, Inc, commented, "With their experienced, highly skilled team of technicians and their outstanding reputation for manufacturing longer-lasting quality tools, we are excited to welcome WYBUR Tools to the Designatronics family." Operations will continue in the Wyoming facility, utilizing the same equipment and manufacturing team to ensure product quality and customer satisfaction. "The entire Wyoming team is pleased to be joining Designatronics," stated Charles Comstock, General Manager of WYBUR Tools. "Upgrades to the facility, equipment, and ERP system are already underway and we look forward to expanding production capabilities to meet increasing demand."

About Designatronics

Designatronics, Inc. manages its brands to develop comprehensive mechanical and electromechanical solutions optimizing value in the global markets that are served. Integrated design, engineering, and manufacturing are under one roof. SDP/SI, ISO 9001:2015 + AS9100D certified, provides mechanical-based engineering and manufacturing solutions. 88,000 standard inch and metric small mechanical components are available for fast turnaround. SDP/SI specializes in high-quality machined parts, molded components, synchronous belt drives, precision gears, and subassemblies, offering customized design. QTC METRIC GEARS supplies North America with metric gears and gear products. Bearings and other mechanical components are offered by QBC – the bearing marketplace. For more information, visit http://www.designatronics.com.

Media Contact

Linda Shuett, DESIGNATRONICS INC, 5163283300, lshuett@designatronics.com

SOURCE DESIGNATRONICS INC