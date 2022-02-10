GLENDALE, Ariz., Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- Amor shares, "'No quiero hablar de amor, Madre' is a book that brings together a series of writings and poems that glimpse the author's first concerns. He tries to explain mixed feelings aloud, while paying tribute to the most humble people through his words. It represents a break with silence, denial and forgetfulness, while refusing to accept that feelings and dreams have changed their name, opening the door to simplicity again."

Published by Page Publishing, Osmel P. Amor's pieces will take the readers throughout an enlightening experience as the author voices out things that will have one pondering and reflecting upon.

Truly, here within are verses that bring forward inspiring insights for the reader to enjoy delving in.

Readers who wish to experience this wondrous work can purchase "No quiero hablar de amor, Madre" online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.

