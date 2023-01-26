PITTSBURGH, Jan. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I was a rig welder for 33 years and am now a welding inspector I wanted to create a laser alignment tool to provide the needed accurate axial alignment between metal pipe, conduit, and fittings for precision assembly," said an inventor, from Pavillion WY., "so I invented the Precision Laser Alignment 2 HOLE PINS. My design would eliminate the need for offset measurements, meaning less of a chance of alignment error in the process."
The invention provides a laser alignment tool to assist with accurate axial alignment of metal pipe, conduit and fittings for precision fabrication work. In doing so, it reduces errors associated with manual measurements. The invention features an effective design that is easy to use so it is ideal for welders, pipefitters and other trade workers. Additionally, it can adapt to various workpiece diameters.
The original design was submitted to the New Orleans sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-SDW-135, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-new-laser-alignment-tool-sdw-135-301727040.html
SOURCE InventHelp
