NEW YORK, Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- Recent release "Yo También Soy Emigrante" from Page Publishing author P.G.D.T. chronicles the journey of a migrant walking into the new chapters of their life and the challenges of being in a place far different from home.

P.G.D.T., a migrant who has worked tirelessly to reach her dreams, has completed her new book "Yo También Soy Emigrante": a gripping read about pursuing a new life, adapting to changes, and embracing a fresh start. It is a book that entails how life pauses and restarts as one makes these choices that will change the direction of their journey.

P.G.D.T. shares, "Yo También Soy Emigrante. In this book among its pages are the desires that many of us bring when we leave our countries, and when arriving in another country we forget our desires and goals, and what at the time we really decided to emigrate."

Published by Page Publishing, P.G.D.T.'s thought-provoking exposition brings to light the joys and challenges of leaving the country, building a life in another one, and moving forward with this new start.

It is a book inspired by personal experiences and true events.

Readers who wish to experience this brilliant work can purchase "Yo También Soy Emigrante" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

