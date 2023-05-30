Unique divination board combined with oracle stones, mystical die, and more, brings forth a new era in spiritual exploration and empowerment. The Shankara Oracle helps healers, therapists, and intuitive people source clear and loving guidance in an unprecedented way.

Shankara is filled with loving guidance to help with forgiveness, owning our triggers, releasing our emotions, and feeling more loving in a jaded world. The writing in the guidebooks is easy to understand and helpful in releasing trauma, negative attitudes, and prejudice against our fellow human beings.

Shankara is a powerful set of tools:

4 Oracle decks (300+ cards)

18 sacred black obsidian gemstones

A mystical die

A lavish oracle board infused with sacred geometry, ancient symbols, numerology, and Vedic astrology.

2 in-depth booklets

Shankara is deep, confronting, and liberating. We are live on Kickstarter! Search 'Shankara'.

The Shankara Oracle System provides a truly unique and profound experience. Those who are very sensitive, intuitive, and open can receive loving, motivating, and impactful messages during every session with the board, cards, stones, and die.

The Shankara Oracle on Kickstarter

The Shankara Oracle is the most advanced divination system on Earth.

