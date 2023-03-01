The Converse County Sheriff's Department and Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation are investigating a death on private property off of WYO93 this morning.
CCSO Undersheriff Nate Hughes confirmed in a press release today, March 1, that at about 6:45 a.m. Converse County deputies were dispatched to a possible death on private property along WYO93 in a rural part of the county.
"Deputies arrived and confirmed there was a deceased person at the location. The Converse County Sheriff’s Office and the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation are investigating on the scene," Hughes stated.
CCSO is directing those traveling on WYO93 to not stop or cause delays in the area as they pass by.
Hughes said, "The deceased individual's identity has not been confirmed. There is no danger to the public stemming from this incident."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.