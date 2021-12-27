SHERIDAN, Wyo., Dec. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- American Armory Opportunity Fund launches seeking accredited investors to invest into innovative companies involved in R&D, manufacturing and sales of firearms and accessories. The Fund also targets apparel, outfitters and safety & training facilities for inclusion in its portfolio. The Fund is raising their Series A round of $25,000,000.

The fund looks to support and invest in early-stage, start-up companies founded by passionate entrepreneurs. The focus is on companies that pioneer new approaches, display immense potential in their respective markets, offer disruptive and innovative ideas, target high growth markets, and are led by capable and trustworthy management. The American Armory Fund's analysts and management play an active role in each company in which it is invested.

Through partnerships and collaboration, the fund helps start-ups develop sound business models, and the team serves as active partners, mentors, and brand ambassadors, and foster an entrepreneurial community. Having a diversified range of companies is central to the fund's portfolio strategy. Which is why the fund invests in "speed-ups" as well as start-ups. For these growth-stage opportunity zone businesses, capital is the key to more product, more customers, and bigger successes. At the American Armory Opportunity Fund, the aim is to increase and expedite the growth stage of maturing businesses to create long-term, billion-dollar companies. "Speed-ups;" are well established in their current market and ready to execute clear plans to expand their business.

In this arena, the fund is more focused on the company's proven track record, the size of market and competition, and their barriers to expansion. The American Armory Opportunity Fund's portfolio will be dynamic and ultimately be composed of a large number of companies. Many companies will exit and be replaced within the portfolio. As a result, the Management Team will continuously and extensively assess deal flow to reinvest over time.

Mission Statement

The American Armory Fund's mission is to invest in innovative firearms and accessory manufacturers, R&D and training facilities that have a strong potential for market dominance. More Americans exercising their 2nd Amendment rights, enjoying sport shooting, hunting and participating in professional continuing education & training is good for our economy, our nation and our shareholders.

Investment Thesis

The American Armory Fund invests in innovative retail and distribution methodologies that embrace the new and future generations of firearms owners. Utilizing state-of-the-art inventory and supply chain management technology, and customer-centric education, training and sales centers, the Fund's portfolio has a strong potential for market dominance in the sector. Modern consumers want advanced technologically and innovative products. Modern consumers want customization, knowledge, and personalized training. Younger and first-time purchasers of firearms want and need a more valuable experience than what big box retailers and mom & pop gun shops have been offering.

The Opportunity Zone program is a federal tax incentive established to bring billions of dollars to under-developed areas, creating economic opportunities where they are otherwise lacking. By offering attractive tax benefits to our investors, this program is considered a win-win-win; good for the economy, good for the communities, and good for the investors.

Performing in line with the intent of the legislation, the American Armory Opportunity Fund is focused on both venture partnerships and local economic impact. With this two-tiered strategy at the forefront, the fund invests in companies that not only offer promising returns, but also tangible economic influence in the communities in which they operate.

The American Armory Opportunity Fund brings all three pillars necessary for the long-term economic growth of OZ communities:

Committed, Patient Capital

The Workforce of the Future

Technology Innovation

Fund's Investment Criteria:

Addressable Market Growth

Apt to Dominate Market

Distribution/Exit Strategy

Capability to Execute

Trustworthy Management

Measurable Economic Impact on Community

How Each Company Fits in Our Portfolio:

High Financial Returns

Diversification of Risk Across Portfolio

Complements our Ecosystem of Companies

Predictable Portfolio Cash Flows

Tax Efficiency

Impact, in the Zone and Elsewhere

Opportunity Zone Advantage

Opportunity Zones are designed to spur economic development by providing tax benefits to investors. First, investors can defer tax on any prior Capital Gains deposited into a Qualified Opportunity Zone Fund (QOF) for up to FIVE YEARS. Then, after five years they will ONLY be required to pay taxes on 90% of the original amount deposited thanks to a "10% Step Up Basis." Additionally, those deferred taxes at 90% will only be assessed at the CURRENT rate of 23.5% and therefore are likely to avoid far higher future capital gains tax rates.

Finally, after a required ten-year minimum term, the initial amount deposited PLUS all of the accrued interest derived from QOF property (real estate and business stock) can then be withdrawn from the QOF entirely TAX FREE.

Investor Opportunity

Initial Investment into the Fund: 0% Tax Due - One Million dollars invested today will appreciate tax free for five years.

5 Year Anniversary – 10% Step Up Basis – On Deferred capital gains tax due at 23.5% assessed on $900,000, which is 10% less than the total one million invested.

10 Year Anniversary – Tax Free – If Opportunity Zone investment generates another $9 million in profit over the ten-year term, the entire $10 million can then be withdrawn tax free (Dollar amounts are used for example only).

Qualified Opportunity Zones

The Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 created Qualified Opportunity Zones ("QOZs") to provide potentially significant tax benefits to investors who re-invest capital gains into long-term investments into communities designated for economic development. There are over 8,500 QOZs across all US states, Washington DC, and Puerto Rico. They offer investors the ability to positively impact communities struggling to attract capital to generate sustainable economic opportunity for their communities.

Qualified Opportunity Zone Funds

A Qualified Opportunity Zone Fund ("QOF") is an investment vehicle which is organizes as a corporation or partnership for the purpose of investing (at least 90% of its assets) in qualified opportunity zone asset or businesses.

A qualified opportunity zone asset/property can be (so long as acquired after December 31,2017):

Stock in a domestic corporation that is a QOZ business.

Any capital or profits interest in a domestic Partnership that is a QOZ business

Tangible asset used in the trade or business of a QOZ business, where the QOF substantially. improves the asset

QOZF Benefits to the Taxpayer / Investors

Taxpayers may defer paying tax on capital gains, if such capital gains are invested in a QOF, within 180 days from the gain. The deferral period ends the earlier of when the taxpayer sells its interest in the QOF or the 5-year mark. Investments held for 5 years prior to that date will also qualify for a 10% increase in the tax-payer's tax basis of the amount of the deferred gain. Any taxpayer that holds its investment for a minimum of 10 years, can achieve no capital gain tax on the appreciation of its investment.

Status: Open to Investors

Series Round A: $25,000,000

Total Fund: $50,000,000

Minimum Subscription: $100,000

Type of Fund: LLC

Asset Classification: Multiple Assets

Active Potential Investments: 3

Fund Administration: OZInvested.com

Anticipated Returns: +20%

Contact: invest@americanarmoryfund.com

For more information, please visit http://www.AmericanArmoryFund.com.

DISCLAIMER:

Articles featured on this website are for informational purposes only. This is not an offer to sell nor a solicitation to buy American Armory Fund, LLC. That can only be done by our current Confidential Private Placement Memorandum ("CPPM"). Securities offered by American Armory Fund, LLC. For accredited Investors only. Limited liquidity. The shares being sold in this offering have not been approved or disapproved by the Securities and Exchange Commission or any state's securities division. Nor has the Securities and Exchange Commission or any state securities department passed upon the accuracy or adequacy of the CPPM, or the disclosures provided therein. Any representation to the contrary is a criminal offense. The information contained in this website is for general information purposes only. The information is provided by American Armory Fund, LLC and while we endeavor to keep the information up to date and correct, we make no representations or warranties of any kind, express or implied, about the completeness, accuracy, reliability, suitability, or availability with respect to the website or the information, products, services, or related graphics contained on the website for any purpose. Any reliance you place on such information is strictly at your own risk.

Mark Elliott Politi, Eazy Do It, Inc., 3102996690, mark@eazydoit.com

